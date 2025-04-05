Arguably, the biggest child star of all time is Macaulay Culkin, thanks to his starring role in Home Alone. Written by John Hughes and Chris Columbus, Home Alone made nearly half a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. None of it would have been possible without the then ten-year-old Culkin. His portrayal of Kevin McCallister made him a household name, but as great as he was, it wasn't his first part.

After several small films, Macaulay Culkin first really broke through in 1989's Uncle Buck alongside John Candy. It was this movie that led to him landing Home Alone due to the influence of John Hughes. Not only did he write Home Alone, but he wrote and directed Uncle Buck. He saw a star in the making before anyone else.

'Uncle Buck' Is One of John Candy's Finest Movies