Away from their on-screen engagements, David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife) have been electrifying audiences in real-time in a recent West End production of Macbeth. An innovative spin on the classic Shakespeare tragedy, the production began at Donmar Warehouse last year and has had an extended sold-out run. The play has been heavily lauded by critics, with phrases like "thrilling" and "throat-clinchingly intense" used to describe Tennant and Jumbo's performances. Thanks to Trafalgar Releasing, more audiences will get to experience the play in their local theaters with a theatrical release date set for next year.

Macbeth was filmed live, especially for the big screen during its run at the Donmar Warehouse in London, and features an immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound which promises to "place audiences inside the minds of the Macbeths". The play is directed by Max Webster whose iteration of the popular tragedy is said to brim with unsettling intimacy and brutal action. The reviews for Macbeth have been unanimously excellent, with several publications such as The Telegraph, The Guardian, TimeOut, The Stage, and Theater Weekly, among others all issuing it a five-star rating.

Critics particularly praise Webster's ingenuity and ability to make a story told so many times before feel original. The Stage calls it a “production of galvanising flair and originality”, while The Telegraph declares that Macbeth feels “as if the play is being staged for the first time.” “We are delighted that our innovative production of Macbeth will continue to reach new audiences beyond the original run at the Donmar and in the West End," said the Donmar Warehouse’s Artistic Director Tim Sheader and Executive Director Henny Finch in a statement. "It's so exciting to think that thousands of global audiences will now get to experience this brilliant cast and the intimacy of the Donmar in their local cinema.” Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO, Marc Allenby also commented, saying:

“It’s great to be working with the Donmar Warehouse once again to bring their sold-out production of Macbeth to cinema audiences both across the UK and globally. Theatre continues to be a significant driver of cinema box office revenue and is a priority genre for Trafalgar Releasing as we grow our wide-ranging portfolio of cultural content captured especially for the big screen.”

'Macbeth' Features A Stellar Cast

Tennant and Jumbo lead a stellar cast in this new production of Macbeth that includes Moyo Akandé (Professor T) as Ross, Annie Grace (Halo) as Gentlewoman, Brian James O’Sullivan as Donalbain, Casper Knopf as Macduff's Son (her stage debut), Cal MacAninch (The Essex Serpent) as Banquo, Kathleen Macinnes as The Singer​​​​​​​, Rona Morison (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Lady Macduff​​​​​​​, Noof Ousellam (Bridgerton) as Macduff​​​​​​​, Raffi Phillips (Pennyworth) as Macduff's Son​​​​​​​, Jatinder Singh Randhawa (Crime) as The Porter, Ros Watt as Malcolm​​​​​​​, Benny Young (Shetland) as Duncan,​​​​​​​ and Alasdair Macrae as musician. For his role as Macbeth, Tennant earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor and a Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance.

Macbeth will be screened in specially selected theaters across the U.S. and worldwide starting on February 5. Tickets are currently on sale.

