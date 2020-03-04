How to Get Tickets to Collider’s ‘MacGruber’ 10th Anniversary Screening and Extended Q&A

In a classic MacGruber move, Collider and ArcLight Cinemas will present a special screening of MacGruber. It’s hard to believe it’s been a solid decade since Will Forte took one of his biggest Saturday Night Live characters from the TV screen to the big screen with the help of director Jorma Taccone (of Lonely Island fame) and co-screenwriter John Solomon. The result? A stone cold comedy classic.

Collider and ArcLight Cinemas will present MacGruber in the iconic Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. PT. But if you thought we’d just throw some good ol’ MacGrubes on the screen and call it a night, you’ve got another thing coming. Following the MacGruber screening, Collider is going to sit down with Forte, Taccone, Solomon, and Forte’s MacGruber co-star Ryan Phillippe for an extended Q&A where you can expect to hear fun stories from the team’s time spent bringing the MacGruber story to life during what was no doubt a laugh-a-minute on-set experience. And perhaps even a tease of what to expect from the upcoming MacGruber streaming series.

This will be a one-night only screening event and you don’t want to miss out; trust us. Because our previous Collider screenings have always sold out quickly, we want to alert you now to this event so you can be prepared to scoop up your tickets ASAP. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 5th on the ArcLight Cinemas website.

We’ll update you when we have the official link to the event page. In the meantime, why not refresh your memory and check out the original MacGruber trailer below our official event poster?