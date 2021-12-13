MacGruber is coming back as a series more than a decade after his last appearance, and to bring fans up to speed on his past adventures, Peacock has released a musical video recap. Created by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone for a Saturday Night Live sketch, the parody of the classic show MacGyver will air its eight-episode season on the streaming service more than a decade after a movie of the same name failed to reach box office expectations back in 2010.

Called “The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth,” the video features Maya Rudolph as Casey, MacGruber’s past love interest. The musical recap dives deep into Will Forte’s previous adventures as MacGruber, as Casey sings her praises to the spy who rips the throats of his enemies “just for fun.” Next, Casey underlines how MacGruber is a master in the battlefield and bed and then retells the story of 2010’s film adaptation. During the film’s events, Casey was killed during her marriage with MacGruber, exploded by the spy’s nemesis Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer).

Using footage from the film adaptation and SNL’s sketches, the music video also shows fans that the upcoming series will keep the humor of previous character iterations. The ultraviolence and exaggeration that made the SNL’s sketches famous in the first place are also present in the series first trailers, which also tease Billy Zane as the beret-wearing villain that needs to be taken down by MacGruber in a suicidal mission.

Image via Peacock

John Solomon, Taccone, and Forte serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners of MacGruber. Solomon and Taccone direct all episodes. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are also executive producers. MacGruber also stars Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo, Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper, Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Zane as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst, and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.

All episodes of MacGruber come exclusively to Peacock on Thursday, December 16. Check out the musical recap video below.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming TV series:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

