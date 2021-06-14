MacGruber’s hotly-anticipated return to TV is still a ways off, but fans of the foul-mouthed action hero just got a taste of what’s in store for the new Peacock series. In an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, star Will Forte offered a hilariously spoiler-free reading of a monologue from an upcoming episode.

The speech finds MacGruber explaining why the world is worth saving, listing his favorite things, from sunsets to “kicking back with a cold Molson and watching the game.” He even takes time to highlight cancer and type II diabetes “because they remind me that life is precious.” It’s an absurd speech, delivered with MacGruber’s signature overserious growl, though Forte was quick to reiterate that the tone also ranges into the much more sophomoric. “There’s tons of farts and [bleep] in it, as well.”

The clip also offers some insight as to how Forte, who also wrote the series, is navigating translating MacGruber’s profanity to television, opting for obvious spoonerisms like “gits and shiggles” and “bunchin’ mox.” There’s still plenty of bleeped words, to be sure, but awkwardly accommodating TV standards and practices is an apt tribute to MacGyver, the series that inspired the character.

It’s an exciting time for the series, which started filming earlier this month. The interview comes hot on the heels of some exciting casting news, which includes Sam Elliott as MacGruber’s estranged father, Mickey Rourke as a mysterious villain from MacGruber’s past, and Laurence Fishburne as the decorated General Barrett Fasoose, who also happens to be the new husband of MacGruber’s ex, Kristen Wigg’s Vicki St. Elmo. Ryan Phillippe reprises his role as MacGruber’s begrudging partner, Dixon Piper.

The interview also touches on Forte’s work on Netflix’s Sweet Tooth series, including some of Forte’s adventures in New Zealand. He remarks upon the geothermal activity there, which led to a brush with a brain-eating amoeba, as well as some discomfort when he had to spend his two weeks of quarantine in a place called Rotorua. “The entire town smells like farts,” Forte explains. “And it was like, ‘oh, these guys know my work.’”

The Late Night crew can be heard laughing throughout the clip, which heightens the familiar rapport Meyers and Forte have. If the series is half as funny as Forte’s line readings suggest, it should be an absolute blast.

MacGruber is reportedly set to premiere on Peacock later this year, though no official release date has been announced. Check out the clip below.

