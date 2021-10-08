The winners will get to screen the first three episodes ahead of the series' December premiere.

MacGruber star Will Forte is upping the ante to promote his upcoming streaming series. Ahead of the MacGyver parody’s premiere on Peacock in December, Forte and co-star Ryan Phillippe have teamed up to auction off the first-ever screening of the series, which they will attend with the winning bidder. Forte announced the auction on Instagram, where he made a number of hefty promises, including the opportunity to try on his costumes from the series.

According to the auction’s website, the winning bidder will have the opportunity to bring five friends to a screening of the first three episodes of MacGruber, to be attended by Forte and Phillipe once winners show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“By the way,” Forte writes on Instagram, “If the auction item goes for $15,000 (unlikely), you will get to keep a page from the KFBR392 notebook of my choosing. If it goes for $30,000 (extremely unlikely), you can choose whichever page you like. If it goes for $100,000 (no chance), I will take you to frozen yogurt twice a year for the rest of my life (Forte’s are known to live into their 90s).”

The proceeds from the auction are set to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice in California, which provide leadership, education, life skills, and outreach programs for young adults in the Venice area. And since, as of this article, the highest bid on the experience currently stands at $100,000, the clubs will be receiving quite the donation, and Forte will have quite the promise to live up to.

The upcoming MacGruber series marks the parody character’s third appearance on-screen, after Forte’s long-running gag playing the persona on Saturday Night Live, as well as a 2010 film of the same name, for which the series will serve as a sequel. Directed by Jorma Taccone, the series also stars Kristen Wiig, Billy Zane, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Elliott.

For more information on the auction, or to place a bid, fans can check out the auction item’s website. Check out Forte’s post below.

