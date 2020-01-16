‘MacGruber’ TV Series Starring Will Forte in the Works at Peacock

NBC Universal’s forthcoming streaming series Peacock has unveiled its initial development slate, which features shows from Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Laverne Cox, Norman Lear and blah blah blah, THERE’S A MACGRUBER TV SERIES IN THE WORKS!

Will Forte is set to reprise his now-iconic role as America’s ultimate hero, the uber patriot MacGruber. He’ll write and executive produce the series alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, the latter of whom will also direct. The series hails from Universal Television, and executive producers also include Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video.

After rotting in prison for over a decade, MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki, and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Now, based on this brief synopsis, it sounds like Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe are returning, though it’s also possible that their roles could be re-cast. After all, neither of those actors come cheap, and I don’t know if Peacock will be throwing around Netflix-level talent deals, but we’ll see. Maybe Wiig will cut ’em a bargain deal since it’s her SNL pals Forte and Michaels asking. It all depends on the schedule, and what kind of time investment this streaming series would require. We also have to wonder if Val Kilmer would reprise his role as the villainous Dieter Von Cunth.

Macgruber started life as a Saturday Night Live sketch before graduating to the big screen in the hilarious 2010 action-comedy of the same name, which has since become a cult favorite. In November, Forte teased a possible series, adding that “it seems like the whole group will be back.” Hopefully that includes the great Maya Rudolph as Casey Janine Fitzpatrick, who was killed on her wedding day in the movie, but could always return via flashback.

As for the celery, well, your guess is as good as mine. For our original report on the MacGruber series from last year, click here.