‘MacGruber’ TV Show: Peacock Orders Eight Episodes Starring Will Forte

It was a no-brainer back when it was announced in January, but Peacock has now officially greenlit an eight-episode MacGruber TV series that sees Will Forte reprise his role as America’s ultimate hero.

The action comedy is based on the Saturday Night Live sketch that parodied MacGyver, as well as the 2010 movie of the same name, which has since gone on to become a cult classic.

The series picks up as MacGruber is finally released from prison following a brutal 10-year stretch behind bars. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Forte will write and executive produce the MacGruber series, which hails from Universal Television and Broadway Video and reunites the original creative team behind the camera. That means Jorma Taccone is back to direct as well as executive produce alongside SNL boss Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, Erin David and John Solomon.

There’s still no word whether Kristen Wiig or Ryan Phillippe will return, and the same goes for Maya Rudolph, who plays MacGruber’s beautiful bride Casey Janine Fitzpatrick, who was killed on her wedding day in the movie. We also have to wonder if Val Kilmer would reprise his role as the villainous Dieter Von Cunth.

But the big question here pertains to the celery budget. Will Peacock splurge on the A-list vegetable, or will the streamer have to make some tough cuts? After all, this isn’t Netflix we’re talking about here. Peacock may have to give celery a first-look deal in order to secure its return.

There’s no word yet when MacGruber will air on Peacock, but with local production starting to resume next month, the first half of 2021 feels like a safe bet. Either way, it’s one countdown we’re actually looking forward to. To read more about the MacGruber movie, including details of the film’s original ending, click here.