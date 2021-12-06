Look out, MacGyver — there’s a new hero in town, and he isn’t afraid to punch below the belt. Peacock has officially released a new trailer for MacGruber, the upcoming Will Forte parody series hitting the streamer on December 16, showing off all-new fights, explosions, and stunts that are certain to push the SNL parody to new levels, with the eight-episode series also featuring Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane in a very impressive beret.

Pulling exactly none of its punches, the new red band trailer sees the return of Forte as the titular MacGruber, in his third appearance as the character after a long run on Saturday Night Live and a 2010 film of the same name that failed to bring in big numbers at the box office. Now out of prison after being accused of a series of murders, MacGruber is back and better than ever, pitted against Zane’s Enos Queeth after being recruited for a self-described “suicide mission” by Fishburne’s General Barrett Fasoose.

Creator Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island fame returns to MacGruber’s universe to direct all eight episodes of the series, which promises to return to the overexaggerated violence that made Forte’s character so popular on SNL, getting himself into prison yard brawls and driving through walls in bright yellow sports cars. MacGruber is the “f**king calvary” — his words, not ours — and the only one who can save the world from total destruction, promising to drag audiences into what may be his most insane adventure yet.

Also starring Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David, all eight episodes of MacGruber will drop on Peacock on December 16, just in time for a very R-rated holiday season. Check out the all-new trailer and poster below:

