A term credited to screenwriter Angus McPhail and popularized by none other than Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, a MacGuffin is a historic movie plot device that drives a narrative. In its rawest and oldest definition, it's an object that's not particularly interesting to the audience or active in the plot. It's what the movie transpires around. Some of the earliest movie MacGuffins include music notes bearing a secret code in The Lady Vanishes and the mineral ore stored in wine bottles in Notorious. The term has even been retrospectively applied to much older texts (the Golden Fleece of Greek myth, and the Holy Grail of Arthurian legend).

Over time, there has been debate over just exactly what a movie MacGuffin is, and how much these objects (or characters, as the definition has expanded) affect the narrative, the characters and the audience. It's something of an ever-evolving plot device, but it's impossible to imagine genre movie-making without MacGuffins. These are the most memorable MacGuffins in movie history.

10 The One Ring

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Kicking this list off with a MacGuffin whose status as a MacGuffin has been debated, somewhat: In Peter Jackson's first film of the iconic trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien's masterpiece of the same name, a fantastical fellowship unites with the purpose to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom, the only way to save Middle-earth.

Some have argued against the One Ring as a MacGuffin because it does actively, supernaturally influence those around it, but still it is the object around which all the drama, adventure and character development happens. When the curtain falls on Jackson's lengthy masterwork, we're thinking about everyone around the dangerous artifact, not so much the artifact itself. Still, the One Ring is inarguably one of the most iconic single objects across literature and film and generally considered an essential MacGuffin.

9 The Holy Grail

'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

It's impossible to imagine, and would be impossible to hypothetically defend, a list of the funniest movies ever made without that doesn't include Terry Gilliam's outrageous spoof film that follows King Arthur (Graham Chapman) on a quest to fetch the grail of the title. Along the way, Arthur and his colleagues face perils such as the Knights Who Say "Nih!" and a bunny rabbit who will totally cut you.

Unlike, say, the Holy Hand Grenade, the Grail is never seen in the flesh in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Our heroes never quite get to it. The movie ends abruptly with an anachronistic police sting; everyone goes home in cuffs, pretty much. None of this makes a lick of damned sense, not for a moment, which is why the movie is so revered and enjoyed all these decades later.

8 The Ark of the Covenant

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Steven Spielberg's essential action adventure introduced the world to Harrison Ford's ruggedly irresistible archaeologist Indiana Jones. In his first big-screen adventure, Indy is pitted against the Nazis, who seek the Ark of the Covenant for its reported powers in hopes of making the German army invincible.

In the thrilling climax of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Ark becomes an active player in no uncertain terms, unleashing hellfire on the villains ("Don't look, Marion! Keep your eyes shut!"). It's easily among the most graphic, scarring scenes of violence to ever grace a PG-rated movie. And this is why we love it.

7 Colonel Kurtz

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

An undisputed masterpiece that resulted from one of, if not the most infamously perilous productions in motion picture history, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now adapts Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness in a Vietnam War setting. Martin Sheen plays a captain tasked with a perilous journey upriver to eliminate a colonel (Marlon Brando) who's reportedly lost his grip on sanity.

Apocalypse Now is generally, well, more like always, ranked among the best war movies, and yet it stands apart from the rest. It's a fittingly violent movie that's most interested in the violence of the human mind, and the toll of violence on the body and spirit. In Kurtz, we see the fall of a man of honor who's become a megalomaniacal antagonist.

6 Rosebud

'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Often cited as the best movie ever made, or certainly among the best movies ever made, Orson Welles' Americana-hued drama tells the story of tycoon Charles Foster Kane (who bears much similarity to William Randolph Hearst). The film has been endlessly acclaimed and re-assessed for its pioneering and immersive storytelling techniques and style.

The film's opening moments reveal the dying moments and dying words of Kane (Welles). Before dying and dramatically dropping a snowglobe to the floor, he simply says "Rosebud." Journalists and authorities never figure out what the word means; but the audience does in the final moments of the film. Kane's childhood sled, from the time before he was taken away from his mother, is incinerated, symbolizing the hyper-wealthy, hyper-successful man's Achilles Heel: he lost his innocence, comfort, and his family's love.

5 The shimmering briefcase

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

After bursting onto the scene with the violent, critically acclaimed crime movie Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino made what could be argued as the best movie of the 1990s, and the most influential. His non-linear 154-minute crime epic isn't special because it tells a particularly original story (it's doesn't), rather the unconventional, witty and often shocking telling of the story makes it a landmark.

In Pulp Fiction, much of the action revolves around hitmen Vincent (John Travolta) and Jules (Samuel L. Jackson), who are tasked with the biddings of crime boss Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). In the midst of all the fast talk, action, and many deaths, there's a briefcase we never see the inside of, apart from a golden orange glow from within. For the record, the writer/director has maintained the briefcase's contents are intentionally ambiguous, though some fans have theorized it contains Wallace's soul, among other popular theories.

4 Letters of transit

'Casablanca' (1941)

Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid and Claude Rains star in Michael Curtiz's romantic WWII drama, which won the Oscar for Best Picture and is often named the greatest romantic movie in history. Bogart plays Morocco nightclub owner Rick Blayne, who's awestruck when former flame Ilsa (Bergman) walks into his gin joint, only now she's married to Victor Laszlo (Henreid).

Here's the catch: Laszlo is a resistance fighter, and the Nazis have marked him for death. Escape from Morocco is possible, but there are only two letters of transit, leading to the moral dilemma at the core of the drama. Part of what makes Casablanca the ultimate classic Hollywood entertainment is that every one of the principals does the right thing, the moral choice, in the end. It is the most patriotic American film ever made.

3 The 39 Steps

'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Anyone who's enjoyed one of Hitchcock's later, more iconic pictures like Rear Window and Psycho should take some time to revisit the early British films that put the now-iconic director on the map (and in the favor of Hollywood). Starring Robert Donat as accused "wrong man" Hannay who must clear his name (a trope Hitchcock would revisit over and over), the action of The 39 Steps jump starts from that inciting incident, posing the question "what are the 39 steps?" Hannay must discover the answer, or face death or imprisonment.

Deemed by none other than Orson Welles to be a "masterpiece" (and indeed, this is Alfred Hitchcock's first masterpiece), this thriller is breathless and romantic, culminating in a set piece that's still impressive today set in a crowded theater. We find out the 39 Steps are a ring of spies, and all this fuss (and very effective excitement and character-building) has been in service of a top-secret plan to design a silent plane engine.

2 R2-D2

'Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope' (1977)

To be a little extra clear, the MacGuffin here, in the oldest sense of the word, is the Death Star plans, but George Lucas himself (a fan of the later, more active definition of a MacGuffin) has said he considers R2-D2 the MacGuffin of the picture—and whatever Lucas says, goes. In the masterfully edited and exciting opening moments of the inaugural space opera of the series, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) inserts the battle station schematics into everyone's favorite R2 unit (Kenny Baker) before "R2" and C-3PO make a daring escape to the planet Tatooine.

The initial Star Wars film (later re-named to Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope) is really about more than a set of blueprints; it's about the mysterious Force, and how the Force brings Luke (Mark Hamill), Han (Harrison Ford) and Leia together in a scrappy, ultimately victorious plight against the seemingly undefeatable might of the dark Galactic Empire.

1 The Maltese Falcon

'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

The most iconic and most alluring of all movie MacGuffins comes from an essential noir and the greatest detective movie of all time, itself a remake of an underrated if relatively lighter 1931 film. Humphrey Bogart stars as Sam Spade, tasked with investigating the dazzling statue and the sketchy cast of characters who are obsessed with it.

Is there anything that's actually interesting or even of value about the Falcon? Hell no; in fact, the greatest of all film MacGuffins is revealed to be a fake. And this is part of what makes the classic movie so beloved and enduringly popular. The movie is all about greed, its all-consuming nature and utter futility. The Maltese Falcon is, after all, "the stuff that dreams are made of."

