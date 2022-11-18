Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Taurus.Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, is currently starring in Taurus, the latest from Dark Night and Memphis filmmaker Tim Sutton. This wholly uncompromising new character study stars Kelly as a Kurt Cobain-like messianic rock star, Cole, hopelessly trapped in a freefall of self-destruction. Kelly gives all of himself to the film, which is very much about the contemporary culture of malaise and hollow hedonism that surrounds the new generation of musicians. Among other things, the film is a mirror-refraction of Kelly’s larger-than-life public image: a kind of accidental cautionary tale of who the Texas-born Kelly might have become, perhaps, if he didn’t have fate, luck, and talent on his side.

Who Is Machine Gun Kelly?

I probably ​don't need to tell you who Machine Gun Kelly is. If you're reading this, you are either glancingly familiar with him, or you're probably a fan. Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most famous musicians in the world (he's also Mr. Megan Fox, though you probably already knew that too). Kelly, to his immense credit, could have been written off as a one-hit-wonder years ago. Instead, he has worked on expanding and deepening his signature sound; he's also made a successful break into the world of acting, where his sneering charisma can occasionally liven up subpar projects (Kelly is by far the most memorable component of the otherwise dreadful Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt).

Taurus is Mr. Sutton’s second collaboration with Kelly after last year’s neo-Western The Last Son. It isn’t hard to see what the indie filmmaker sees in his star. As he has proved in films running the gamut from Bird Box to The King Of Staten Island, Kelly is no mere pretty boy: he’s a true performer, blessed with grit, prowess, and a singularly menacing screen presence. Taurus is his most intriguing project yet, which is almost entirely due to the parallels that exist in correlation to Kelly's own career.

Image Via RLJE Films

Playing on Machine Gun Kelly's Real-Life Image

To be certain, Kelly is riffing on his own musical iconography in Taurus, playing the worst possible version of the rail-thin, swaggering pleasure-seeker your parents wouldn’t want you going on a date with. His performance in the film is raw and credibly committed, though the character he plays is such a soul-dead cipher that constructing an entire narrative around him, even one as opaque as this one ultimately is, can feel like an exercise in self-defeat. If Dark Night saw Sutton borrowing liberally from the playbook of Gus Van Sant’s unforgettable school-shooter drama, Elephant, Taurus could be said to serve as an homage to the downward-spiraling rock-star dirge of that same director’s Last Days: a brilliant, thoroughly difficult lo-fi effort from Van Sant’s experimental phase about another shaggy-haired, drug-abusing ingenue on a fast track to the grave.

While actor Michael Pitt wasn’t playing any version of himself in Last Days, Kelly is, at the very least, acknowledging that viewers who will judge his performance in the film will also be familiar with both his music and his public persona. This goes a way towards tolerating Taurus’ entirely unorthodox narrative structure, which will be a tough sell for multiplex audiences. After all, when the lead character of your film is a spoiled rich adult baby, whose life has degenerated into a black hole of compulsive consumption and transactional sexual encounters, and said adult baby can get away with abusing and mistreating anyone who has the misfortune of falling into his personal orbit, the tedium essentially becomes the point, doesn’t it?

A Tedious Plot and Central Character

Taurus, in spite of the sophistication of Sutton’s filmmaking, is tedious by design, as spending a week in the life of a self-absorbed, incredibly rich addict would no doubt be in real life. To his credit, Kelly refuses to soften the character's harsh edges. Cole is never afforded a cheap moment of redemption, nor does Kelly seem interested in providing the character with one. The real-life M.G.K., after all, is nothing if not a canny showman. His whole Sunset Strip pop-punk bad-boy image is nothing more than a highly skilled and convincing act. This is not a knock against Kelly, who is quite talented and good at what he does. Most performers, in the world of rock, pop, and hip-hop, are riffing on a fabricated image, not putting their entire, warts-and-all persona out there in the world for people to pick apart.

Image Via RLJE Films

Still, the degree to which Kelly embraces an aggressively minimalist approach in his acting in Taurus begs many questions. Where is the abundant genius that has allowed Cole to get away with as much as he has? It's not hard to see that the real M.G.K. is talented. Why isn't Cole afforded the same generosity? Is it because the thesis of Taurus is that people are defined not by their creative aptitude, but by their misdeeds and sordid appetites? Why does Kelly play Cole as if he’s sleepwalking through his own existence, like a mumble-rap equivalent of Christian Bale’s dazed protagonist in Terrence Malick’s Knight Of Cups, another story of an artist in Los Angeles awash in sin and unexamined excess? Taurus doesn’t have the answers to these questions, but there are certainly clues in Kelly’s performance if the viewer can squint through the movie’s fog of bleary melancholy and marijuana smoke clearly enough to see them.

Cole's Nihilism Destroys Him

As with most Tim Sutton pictures, there is no plot to speak of in Taurus, only arresting anecdotal incidents. A zombified Cole murmurs his way through interviews and passive-aggressive meetings with his manager (a believably disgusted Scoot McNairy). He verbally abuses his assistant, Ilana (Malignant’s Maddie Hasson, giving the movie’s most layered and interesting performance), even though he depends on her for everything from rides around town to acting as a substitute parent to his daughter, Rosie (Avery Essex). Throughout the film, Cole's nihilism, which can seem sexy and alluring through his music, is rendered as something pathetic and sad. Later, we will see Cole record a song with rapper Lil Tjay, humiliate a pizza delivery guy for no good reason, vomit all over himself outside a strip club, and lose a pocket-sized crystal that he superstitiously holds on to for good luck.

Image Via RLJE Films

As you could no doubt surmise reading these sentences, Cole isn’t much fun to be around, and that’s putting it lightly. Audiences will likely be repulsed by him, though Kelly's commanding screen presence does a good job of making us care. There is tremendous integrity both in the way Kelly plays Cole, and also in the ways in which our star stubbornly refuses to romanticize this man's troubled-artiste reputation. If you're expecting the character to learn about himself or get his affairs in order, you will be left wanting. Sutton’s film is arguably most compelling when it leans into stylistic tics that reflect Cole's sense of existential dislocation: a screaming match between Cole and his ex (cheekily played by Megan Fox) being obscured by the soundproof walls of a recording booth, an imagined, stand-up comedy set in which our reckless hero airs his grievances.

It is impossible to deny the uncommonly magnetic nature of the film’s lead performance, which sees the hip-hop superstar known as Machine Gun Kelly turning a kind of funhouse mirror on himself, and not much like what he sees.