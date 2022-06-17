Hulu has released the first trailer for its new documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink. The documentary will take an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of Machine Gun Kelly chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, and fatherhood among other things.

In the two-and-a-half-minute long clip, we see Kelly performing to jam-packed crowds in some of the world’s biggest venues. “My life wasn’t always like this. I just don’t think anyone saw me coming,” Kelly quips. He further talks about "always having big dreams". While showing the viewers a deli where he shot his first music video, in another shot he points to a house narrating an incident: “I got a gun pulled at me right there."

Kelly, born Colson Baker, traveled and lived around the world with his family, notably in Egypt, Germany, and throughout the United States, in Chicago, Denver, and Cleveland. His mother left when he was just nine years old. The trailer further revealed his father too kicked him out of the house: “I transferred my own pain into music like, this makes me feel good, but the media chose to write me off.”

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun on Making Their Stoner Comedy ‘Good Mourning’

The trailer includes footage from the infamous incident at MTV Video Music Awards, where Ewan Mcgregor threw his drink at Kelly along with other incidences of the audience throwing things at him during his stage shows. “Feels like the world hates me, but I never gave up” Kelly’s voiceover says. The trailer takes testimonies from his peers, like Travis Barker, among others, but most touching one comes from Kelly’s daughter, who says, “People say stuff about my dad, but you only see one side.”

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink is directed by Sam Cahill, and the film is executive produced by Kelly, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The documentary is also produced by Sam Cahill.

Currently, there is no release date set for Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink. Watch the trailer below: