Maci Bookout is one of the moms from 16 and Pregnant who then went on to star on Teen Mom and is a fan favorite for a good reason. Candid about her family, including her ex Ryan Edwards, Bookout has been a standout on the show for he honesty and vulnerability. And in a new interview with Adam Newell of the YouTube channel Up and Adam!, Bookout talked a lot about the future, where her family is, what is going on with Edwards, her kids, and even her salary.

One of the things she dished on most is her salary. "Obviously, the pay is great,” she said. “I feel like I’ve invested very well. Like, if I wasn’t on the show tomorrow, it would be like, ‘Dang, that’s a loss’ but we would be totally OK. Like really OK.” She went on to talk about how the stars of Teen Mom have more stability than those stars on networks like Bravo. “You could be gone, you could be cut so fast [on those shows]. I will say it’s a little more comfortable on our show, because, even though it’s an ensemble cast, we don’t live near each other and see each other all the time,” Bookout said. “For the most part, everything you see on the show is everything that would have actually happened without the cameras there. For us, it’s our real life, and then when we get together, it might be something fun or special. It might be a little bit of drama, but it’s still us just talking about our real lives.”

That does open up the door for a new era of Bookout to potentially do her own show. She's run a successful business alongside her husband for several years now.

The Maci Show?

When asked by Newell about the possibility of her own show, Bookout didn't immediately say no. “I think it really would depend on the direction of it all,” she said. “Because, for me, truth be told, the drama that I bring really just has to do with co-parenting and just raising kids. So I’m not sure we would be able to...hold something down on my own, unless people wanted to just see, like, crazy schedules, kids, chaos-type of thing.”

She went on to talk about how it isn't something she'd instantly decline. “I wouldn’t be against it, but I know sometimes when there’s not a lot there, producers have a job [to make a show],” she said. “It’s one of those [things] where I like to be able to share what I’m going through and not feel like, at the end of the day, the cameras and the production of it have literally started a fire and then bailed. But I still have to live with the fire.” That's an important way of thinking about reality television, especially when kids are involved and Bookout said that “it would be worth a conversation." So it isn't a no and with Bookout being candid about her salary, we might see one in the future.