It's time to pour yourself a glass of your favorite chardonnay and set out a nice cheeseboard, because it looks like the Coastal Grandmother movement is coming to a TV screen near you. That's right, Mack & Rita, a coming of age romantic comedy of a different stripe, is coming to Premium Video on Demand just in time for the long Labor Day weekend.

The new film will tell the story of Mack Martin, played by Elizabeth Lail, a 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody who is forced into a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, played by Taylour Paige. But things go wrong when Mack, in an attempt at spiritual awakening, finds herself transformed into her older self, the cheeky Aunt Rita, played by the iconic Diane Keaton. Set free from her younger self's need to keep up, Rita becomes more comfortable with her own identity, turning into a social media sensation overnight. Things get even more complicated when she sparks a romance with her dog sitter Jack, played by Schitt's Creek star Dustin Mulligan. This new comedy with a Freaky Friday twist will have you embracing your inner grandma at any age.

The new film comes, serendipitously enough, just as the Tiktok coined "Coastal Grandmother" aesthetic is reaching peak influence with young adults everywhere who really just want to embrace their inner Nancy Meyers character. The fact that the film stars Diane Keaton, who is maybe the ultimate Coastal Grandmother icon, is more than fitting. The 2003 Diane Keaton and Nancy Meyers film Something's Gotta Give is perhaps the ultimate Coastal Grandmother film, and it looks like Mack & Rita will continue Keaton's tendency towards white linens and even whiter wines.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: 'Mack & Rita' Director Katie Aselton On Working With Diane Keaton and Grounding the Story

Mack & Rita was directed by Katie Aselton. The film was written by Paul Welsh and Madeline Walter. The film is distributed by Gravitas Premiere, and was released to theaters on August 12. However, the upcoming Premium Video on Demand might be more suitable for the cozy atmosphere of the film. Mack & Rita will be released to Premium Video on Demand on September 1, and the PVOD will be released with a retail price of $19.99. Mack & Rita is rated PG-13.

There are still a few days before the film will be available to view at home Until then, however, you can take a look at the film's hilarious new trailer below.