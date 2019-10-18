Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Station Eleven’

0

Rising stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday) are set to star in the HBO Max limited series Station Eleven, Collider has confirmed.

The post-apocalyptic drama is based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, and spans multiple timelines. The story follows the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew. Davis will play a woman who performs in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe, while Patel will play an unemployed lost soul who must become a leader when the Georgia Flu strikes.

The series hails from Paramount TV and Maniac creator Patrick Somerville, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta) will direct as well as executive produce alongside Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as a co-executive producer.

Patel is the former EastEnders star who made a splash singing Beatles songs in his big screen debut Yesterday, which grossed $145 million worldwide. He’ll soon be seen alongside Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts, which is better than you’ve heard, and will bow on Amazon Prime Video next month following a two-week run in theaters.

Patel also stars opposite Hugh Laurie in HBO’s upcoming space comedy Avenue 5 from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. Patel has also wrapped the forthcoming BBC series The Luminaries, and he’s currently filming a role in Christopher Nolan‘s top-secret tentpole Tenet.

Davis played the lead on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire before landing a major role in Terminator: Dark Fate, which I’ve heard good things about in advance of its release next month. She recently wrapped Jon Stewart‘s next film Irresistible, and she’ll soon be seen alongside Finn Wolfhard in the horror movie The Turning.

Davis is represented by UTA, while Patel is repped by WME and 42, and Deadline broke the news of their castings.