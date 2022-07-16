It’s a rare role that requires an actress to be believable as both a knife-wielding badass and a soliloquy-spouting Hamlet. Mackenzie Davis pulled off both — and more — in her role as Kirsten in the deep and lyrical Station Eleven but received no recognition from the Emmys for her soulful performance. This year voters chose to solely honor actresses who imitated actual people; every nominated role in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category was based upon a historical figure, a real-life bar to judge the performance against. There was no space for those who crafted their characters from the words in the script and the emotions deep within themselves, who had no need to rely on quirky accents or a recognizable character name.

Davis anchored Station Eleven with a realistic and poignant portrayal of a woman working her way through anguish via art. Her ability to balance the deep wells of grief, the rage of losing a lifestyle promised as a child, and the lethal fear of the new world, with moments of unbridled joy, heartfelt empathy and surprising levity show her immense range as an actress, built upon her other remarkable (and unrecognized) roles in Halt and Catch Fire and Black Mirror. Davis also drew on her action swagger gleaned from her heroine in Terminator: Dark Fate to pull off the other, more murderous side of Kirsten, the survivalist she is desperate to elevate herself above. Survival is insufficient after all.

Davis' character of Kirsten is not just the lead — she is the embodiment of the themes of the series. Art mirrored life to find her playing an actress who has lived through a pandemic, using creative endeavors as a means of healing, reveling in the humanity it imparts upon those who engage with it. Without her empathetic performance Station Eleven could have collapsed under the weight of its own self-seriousness, but the show has instead become an outlet for the anguish of the last few years, a hopeful reminder that as long as we cling to the people we love and remember to keep finding our humanity, we will make it through. Her performance ringing particularly true for viewers who could identify with the duality of feelings experienced in a time of dramatic upheaval; the spirited determination and fragility, the unabashed hopefulness alongside an unforgiving pragmatism, the unbreakable bonds formed, and unreserved fear of the unknown future.

RELATED: 'Station Eleven's Matilda Lawler Deserves to Be Taken Seriously

Voters needn't have looked further than the episode "Goodbye My Damaged Home" to understand why Davis' performance was so essential. As Kirsten lays poisoned after a deadly attack, she deliriously revisits memories from her younger self (played by the also unjustly unrewarded Matilda Lawler) in the apartment with Jeevan (played by the deservingly Emmy nominated Himesh Patel) and Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan) at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak. She watches the scenes play out again as an adult, her perspective broadened, emulating the audience's similarly increased knowledge of the future. Viewers have known since the pilot that something went terribly wrong in the apartment, and waited patiently to find out what exactly tore our forged family apart.

As an out-of-body observer of events long in the past, present-day Kirsten can do little to affect the outcomes of the tragic turn of events. She can only interact with her younger counterpart; Davis perfectly mimicking Lawler's pitch-perfect performance, while also adding the gravitas of experience and wisdom. Kirsten revels in revisiting the happy moments that Frank, Jeevan and her younger self had amongst the wreckage of a world in freefall, making it all the more heartbreaking when tragedy befalls the trio during the play she has written for them, an adaptation of her beloved comic book Station Eleven.

Image via HBOMax

The episode is the story of unexpected downfall, of hope and love so arduously built and so easily vanquished. It speaks directly to the heart of the show, that the bonds of family, purpose, passion and love will overwhelm logic and critical thinking, and that as long as we keep pursuing those bonds we can continue to lay claim to our humanity. That external forces will never be as strong as the connections we forge internally. Rarely will an episode of TV move you the way this episode will.

There are a number of other highlights from Davis' role in Station Eleven; her Shakespearean performance beneath a cloak devised of old golfing gloves, her muted fear during a quiet disarming of a child with a live mine, her unexpectedly brutal stabbing of the Prophet, her flash of unbelieving shock giving way to unbridled joy at the sight of an old friend. What other actress this year had to have this range? Any of these powerhouse moments alone should have been enough to snag a nomination, combined they add up to a grievous omission that has is a loss for the art of subtle and engaging acting. With upcoming roles in the esoteric Swimming Home, and emotion-driven Alpha Gang, we can rest easy in the thought that the lack of peer recognition won't dissuade Davis from continuing to turn in intelligent, engaging, and perceptive performances.