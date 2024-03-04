The Big Picture Mackenzie Edwards seeks to finalize her divorce from Ryan Edwards.

Legal delays due to inactivity and Ryan's incarceration create obstacles.

Co-parenting efforts between Maci Bookout and Ryan for their son.

Mackenzie Edwards has been trying to get her divorce finalized from former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards but it hasn't been easy. The former reality star filed for divorce back in February 2023 when Ryan was incarcerated. Their divorce has since been held up and was dismissed due to "inactivity." Now, Mackenzie is asking the judge to change the status back to "active" so that they can resolve it. In new court documents, obtained by The Ashley, the case states that Ryan was sent new documents to his parent's house though he now lives with his new girlfriend, whom he met in rehab.

The couple had to go through mediation, which didn't work for them. It had since put the case on hold, but due to inactivity for over 270 days, it was dismissed. The new document states that due to Ryan's incarceration, the case was held up. “On November 3, 2023, following [Ryan’s] release [from jail], the parties scheduled mediation…[Ryan] appeared for the mediation but terminated the session immediately,” the docs state. “Thereafter [Ryan] was again incarcerated for a shorter period of time.”

Their divorce has been far from easy as well. In February 2024, Mackenize called the police on Ryan after he supposedly sent her threatening text messages. The event happened after Ryan had come to her home accompanied by the police to pick up some of his things. It escalated to Ryan's new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, commenting on the situation writing to an Instagram account with the handle @TeenFanz “To my knowledge this is false,” Conner wrote. “However, [Mackenzie] is very dramatic and hates that he is sober, happy and has moved on…typical depressed housewife issues.” Mackenzie and Ryan share two children together, a son named Jagger, and a daughter named Stella.

Despite Pending Divorce, Ryan Has a Surprising Ally

Amid Ryan's ongoing legal trouble with his ex-wife, Maci Bookout and Ryan are now trying to co-parent their son, Bentley Edwards. Despite Ryan's inconsistent history with their son, Bookout decided to be there for him so that he could be a part of their son's life. “[Bentley was] like ‘Your relationship— or lack thereof— with him does affect the relationship that I have with him,'” Bookout said on The Hopeaholics podcast.

She continued: “And, you know, honestly, right when I heard that, inside I was boiling, because I was like, ‘What do I have to do with that? Your dad can show up whenever he wants to. You’ve got a cell phone. He’s got your number. He can reach out. He can show up to your sports stuff. But he doesn’t. What do I have to do with that?'”

