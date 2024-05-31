The Big Picture Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is engaged to Khesanio Hall, with a surprise proposal that included family and heartfelt sentiment.

McKee shared that their relationship moved fast, Hall stepped in to raise her kids, and she's never been happier.

McKee's journey from her first marriage to now, includes being part of Teen Mom OG and returning for upcoming seasons.

This just in — Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is officially engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Khesanio Hall! The reality mom took to her Instagram to announce the news, and shared pictures of the lovely proposal! In the caption, McKee expressed how excited she was to be marrying her best friend, calling Hall “the most amazing human on earth.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, McKee shared that the proposal was a total surprise to her. But that’s not the only thing that made it so special. Turns out that Khesanio also flew in McKee’s dad and sisters and even managed to find a way to include McKee’s mom, who passed away in December 2019 after battling cancer. The reality star expressed her sentiments about being proposed in the following words:

“All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and he made it very, very special. It means a lot to me.”

The couple first made their romance public in January 2023 on social media while hugging each other. In the same interview, McKee went on to reveal that things moved very fast between them, but she has never had any doubts, especially because of how Hall has stepped in to raise her three kids with ex-partner Josh McKee. “I’m just really happy, and I’ve never had this kind of love,” added the teen mom.

Mackenzie Had a Rough Time With First Marriage

McKee originally starred in the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant and, later on, went on to become part of Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. She was with her former husband Josh McKee for 12 years. The couple got married in 2013 after welcoming their first son, Ganon McKee in 2011, whose birth, by the way, was documented on 16 and Pregnant as well. They welcomed their daughter Jaxie Taylor in 2014 and their youngest son Broncs McKee was born in 2016.

The couple officially joined Teen Mom OG in early August 2019 after the cancelation of Teen Mom 3 in 2013. However, soon after that, the couple announced that they were splitting after six years of marriage. The teen mom shared the update on her X (formerly Twitter), saying that her marriage needed a break.

However, at this point, it was unclear why things ended between them. However, things soon turned ugly when the reality star called her estranged husband a “horrible person” back in another interview with US Weekly. Her exact words about her ex-husband being, “Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” implying that her ex-husband wasn’t fair to her. However, that wasn’t the final straw. The couple decided to give their relationship many more chances before finally calling it quits in July 2022.

McKee is all set to return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, which premieres today on May 30, 2024, on MTV. You can also catch her in Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3, which is available to stream in the U.S. on Paramount Plus.

