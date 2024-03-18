The Big Picture Macross will stream on Disney+, but Super Dimension Fortress Macross & Do You Remember Love? will be available only in Japan.

Macross was a hit in Japan and impacted mecha anime worldwide, inspiring series like Robotech.

Legal issues have hindered Macross' international release, but a recent agreement will allow it to stream globally on Disney+.

The seminal anime mecha series Macross will stream this year on Disney+ — but there's a catch. Thanks to the complicated legal situation of the series and its rights holders, two notable entries in the franchise will only stream in Japan, and won't be available internationally. Macross' official Japanese website made the announcement today that all eighteen series, movies, and OVAs (original video animations) in the franchise are coming to the same streaming home for the first time ever. However, possibly due to the complex ownership situation of Robotech, the American version of the original anime series, only sixteen of those series will stream internationally. Super Dimension Fortress Macross, the 1982 series that kicked off the franchise, and its movie-length conclusion, Macross: Do You Remember Love?, will only be available to stream in Japan.

A huge hit in its native Japan, and a formative influence on every mecha anime series that followed it, Macross also maintains a huge fan base internationally. Outside Japan, a generation was introduced to the series when it was adapted into the 1980s animated series Robotech, which took three unrelated mecha anime series and fused them together into a single, somewhat cohesive narrative. A new Robotech movie has been stuck in development for some time; Rhys Thomas is currently attached to helm the project for Sony.

The list of the Macross series that will stream on Disney+ next year is below, with the Japanese exclusives marked with an asterisk:

Name Original Release Date Format Super Dimension Fortress Macross* 1982-1983 TV Series Macross: Do You Remember Love?* 1984 Movie The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Flash Back 2012 1987 Music video compilation The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: Lovers, Again 1992 OVA series Macross Plus 1994-1995 OVA series Macross Plus Movie Edition 1995 Movie-length OVA compilation Macross 7 1994-1995 TV series Macross 7 the Movie: The Galaxy’s Calling Me! 1995 Movie Macross Dynamite 7 1997-1998 OVA series Macross Zero 2002-2004 OVA series Macross Frontier 2008 TV series Macross Frontier: The False Songstress 2009 Movie Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell 2011 Movie Macross FB7: Ore no Uta o Kike! 2012 Movie Macross Delta 2016 TV series Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Valkyrie 2018 Movie Macross Delta the Movie: Absolute Live!!!!!! 2021 Movie Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū 2021 Short

What Is 'Macross'?

Image via Big West/Studio Nue/Tatsunoko Production

Macross takes place in a future where humanity has used a crashed alien spacecraft to reverse-engineer an immense mobile high-tech fortress, the SDF-1 Macross (a combination of the words "macro," for its size, and "across," for the long distances it can traverse). When Earth is visited by the Zentraedi, the long-time foes of the species that built the crashed ship, its systems recognize them as an enemy and attack, kicking off a massive war. The original series follows a team of fighter pilots whose Valkyrie craft can transform from vehicles to robots; it contrasts their high-tech space battles with their lives back home, especially pilot Hikaru Ichijyo's relationship with aspiring pop idol Lynn Minmay, whose songs formed the series' extremely popular soundtrack. A huge success upon its release, Macross has been followed up with a bevy of sequels, prequels, and spin-offs that continue to this day.

The Macross franchise has been the subject of a great deal of legal wrangling over the years, owing to the conflict between Robotech's American rights-holders Harmony Gold and Big West, the conglomerate that owns Macross, which prevented the release of much of Macross in North America. The two companies came to an agreement in 2021 allowing for global distribution of Macross, which has now come to fruition with this new Disney+ deal.

Macross will stream on Disney+ sometime this year; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

