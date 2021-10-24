After years of legal wrangling, the popular and influential anime property Macross will finally see a US release. Macross Plus Movie Edition will arrive in theaters on December 14, 2021. Fathom Events (via Crunchyroll) released the news on their website, along with a synopsis and movie poster.

Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe (creator of the iconic Cowboy Bebop) and Shoji Kawamori (The Vision of Escaflowne), Macross Plus Movie Edition is the feature version of a four-episode series from 1994. There are many different incarnations of Macross, but Macross Plus remains a favorite.

There have been eight different Macross series since 1982, when Super Dimension Fortress Macross ran until 1983. Each show (or in the case of 1994's Macross Plus, a four-episode series designed for release on home video) featured some iteration of a love triangle set against the backdrop of an interstellar human-alien war. Throw in hard-edged space battles, clashing mech suits, and an intergalactic pop star, and you get a formula that has proven enduringly popular for decades. Macross is held in such high esteem by anime fans that some consider it second only to Mobile Suit Gundam (clearly a big influence) when it comes to mecha anime.

We learned back in April that advertising conglomerate Big West (which sponsored Macross in its original '80s runs) and American production company Harmony Gold resolved decades of disputed rights issues, clearing the way for Macross titles to finally see US releases in something resembling their original form.

For initiates into the anime realm, the premise of Macross might sound familiar. The iconic Robotech is something of a Frankenstein version of Super Dimension Fortress Macross, Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross and Genesis Climber Mospeada. It was common practice in the 1980s to recut Japanese shows and release them in the US with a different name (see Voltron or Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Macross is considered an early, successful attempt to merge a somewhat "realistic" (as in, sort of based on actual physics) depiction of space battles and mech-themed sci-fi with the popular Japanese culture of the 1980s. The influence of Macross can be felt across the modern sci-fi landscape, and now fans both old and new will be able to see one of its cornerstone series on the big screen.

Macross Plus Movie Edition will be released in US theaters on December 14, 2021. Tickets go on sale on November 12.

Here is the synopsis:

In the year 2040, on the distant planet Eden, former childhood friends Isamu Dyson and Guld Bowman find themselves pitted against each other as test pilots of rival teams in a competition to decide the next generation of variable mecha fighters. The two must also deal with their own unresolved history with mutual love interest, Myung Fang Lone, who has returned as the manager of Sharon Apple, the AI pop star (virturoid) and the galaxy’s biggest singing sensation. When Sharon’s advanced artificial intelligence gains consciousness, Isamu, Myung, and Guld must face their turbulent past and come together as Sharon Apple becomes self-aware and takes control of the Macross battlefortress itself!

