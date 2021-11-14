Get ready to hop into the pilot seat and crank up the AI pop music, because Macross Plus Movie Edition is coming to a theater near you. Fathom Events in association with Big West released a trailer for their upcoming screening of the 1995 anime movie, which until now has never had a North American theatrical release. You can catch Macross Plus with English subtitles for one day only on December 14th, and tickets are currently on sale.

The second installment in the Macross series - which began with Super Dimension Fortress Macross in 1982, and most recently was built upon by Macross Delta in 2016 - Macross Plus tells the story of a group of former friends who become bitter rivals. Taking place three decades after the interplanetary war between humans and aliens of the original series, the film follows three military test pilots who are tasked with flying fighter jets that transform into mech suits for air and space battles. As their personal grudges get in the way of the testing program, an artificial intelligence pop idol, on the rise to galaxy-wide fame, intersects their lives in unexpected ways.

This specific installment is considered groundbreaking for being the first anime to blend traditional cel drawing animation techniques with computer-generated imagery. Created by Studio Nue and Triangle Staff, Macross Plus is credited with paving the way for the computer-generated Japanese animation that followed. While not as widely known in North America as other mecha anime, the Macross series is highly regarded by fans of the genre.

The trailer gives glimpses of the high flying action, transforming mech suits and beautiful pop stars on interstellar backdrops, while a driving beat thumps in the background. And the 30 second peek ends with the promise of a video message at the showing from director and co-creator of Macross Shioji Kawamori, who worked on the series alongside Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe.

Macross Plus Movie Edition - a film which combines the 4 individual episodes of the original anime series with english subtitles into one continuous story - has only been released in North America by Manga Entertainment on VHS and DVD until now. So this is the first chance to see the intergalactic battles brought to life on the big screen. And with a limited run, tickets are sure to sell fast.

