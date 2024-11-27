98 years. That's how long one of the United States' most prestigious and time-honored holiday traditions, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, has been running in New York, New York. While many may recognize the event as the stage of one of the earliest scenes in Miracle on 34th Street, the parade is a historic institution and has been for several decades. It's also one of the few events where you can see SpongeBob, Big Bird, Grogu, and more iconic pop-culture characters in the same place. The parade's nature as a live event also inevitably makes the occasional mishaps all the more engaging to watch.

Most probably grew up watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade every Thanksgiving morning on network television. However, watching live TV has changed drastically in recent years, given the astronomical rise in streaming and streamable content. This begs the question - Is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming online? You can find the definitive answer below:

Is the 2024 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Premiering on TV?

Image via NBC

The golden age of streaming or not, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still be available to watch on cable and live television. As usual, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will debut exclusively on NBC live from New York City on Thanksgiving morning. Whether you want to get up early to watch the big festivities or record it to watch it later, those with access to NBC should have a straightforward time watching the annual event. Plus, stay tuned to NBC after the parade concludes to watch the 2024 iteration of The National Dog Show.

Is the 2024 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Streaming?

Image via Peacock

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock. The NBCUniversal-backed streaming platform has been the streaming home for the parade for quite some time now, ensuring that a cable or live television subscription is not required to see the national event. In addition to the upcoming parade, Peacock recently became the exclusive streaming home of Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch's assassin thriller The Day of the Jackal and the smash-hit Glen Powell disaster film sequel Twisters.

Peacock currently has two base subscription plans - Premium and Premium Plus. You can find a breakdown of each plan's features and pricing in the table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Premium Original Peacock content

Live sports and events

Ongoing NBC & Bravo Shows

Over 50 always-on channels $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Premium Plus No ads (with some exceptions)

Downloadable titles for offline use

Local NBC Channel station $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Sign-Up for Peacock

When Does the 2024 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Start?

Image via New York Times

The world-famous turkey float will usher in the holiday season when the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially begins on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 5:30 AM PST/8:30 AM PST.

Does the 2024 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' Have a Trailer?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade doesn't have an official trailer, but that doesn't mean we don't know what to expect from the upcoming big event. The TODAY Show recently offered a first look at some of the numerous floats and balloons that will be present at one of the world's most significant parade ceremonies. The video teases the appropriately wild-looking Bronx Zoo float and Haribo's colorful gummy bear float and balloon.

Who Will Appear During the 2024 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'?

Close

As is tradition for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the event will feature plenty of big stars, musical performers, and balloons of classic characters. TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will be hosting the broadcast. As for the musical performers, audiences can expect to see:

Bishop Briggs

Kylie Cantrall

Chlöe

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

and The Roots Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

Natti Natasha

T-Pain

Rachel Platten

Lea Salonga

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

Alex Warren

Sebastián Yatra

As for some of the pop culture balloons, the parade will also proudly feature:

Last but certainly not least, Santa Claus will no doubt appear.

Other Thanksgiving Movies You Can Watch Right Now

'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The ultimate Thanksgiving comedy, Planes, Trains & Automobiles comes from a legendary filmmaker and two equally iconic comedic performers. Written and directed by John Hughes, the film follows Neal Page (Steve Martin) as he tries to find a way home during the busy holiday season, but he consistently runs into more than a few speed bumps. Along the way, Neal picks up an unlikely travel companion in the bubbly and aloof Del Griffith (John Candy), and the two soon go from bitter rivals to lifelong friends. Planes, Trains & Automobiles is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

'Addams Family Values' (1993)