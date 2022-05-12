Imagine a world in which monsters, mad scientists, and war pigs rule the land. Soon, you won’t have to imagine it — you’ll see it up-close and personal in Phil Tippett’s Mad God, which had its trailer released recently by Shudder.

The trailer depicts a ruined city that is overrun by all the gruesome sights no one wishes to see. The film follows The Assassin, who emerges from underground to explore the freakish landscape that has monsters and mad scientists of all stripes running rampant. Filmed in stop-motion animation, Mad God is pegged as Tippett’s “masterpiece,” where he can truly let his talents shine unabated.

According to a press release from Shudder, Tippett spent nearly thirty years completing the film, using miniatures and other techniques to bring his grotesque world to life. Tippett began working on the film in 1990, while he was working on RoboCop 2. Although the massive success of Jurassic Park shook his belief in stop-motion animation, members of his studio urged him to continue to work on the project, which is finally seeing the light of day.

Using aid from donations sent through a Kickstarter campaign, Tippett was able to get his film moving, and in 2021, he finally finished production. Mad God had a premiere at the Locarno Film Festival, and was met with instant praise. Soon after, Shudder, the AMC streaming service dedicated to horror films, acquired the distribution rights to the film. Mad God currently holds a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with numerous critics heaping praise on Tippett’s stop-motion animation work, and the visual nature of the film, which is relentlessly bleak and offers no shelter from its terrifying aspects.

Tippett is an Oscar and Emmy Award-winner who has been the mastermind behind the visual effects of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, such as Robocop and Jurassic Park. Tippett is seen as a trailblazer within the industry, earning praise for his spectacular visual effects from the likes of Steven Spielberg and Paul Verhoeven.

Mad God will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ on June 16. Check out the terrifying trailer below.

