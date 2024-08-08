The Big Picture Legendary visual effects artist Phil Tippett has contributed to some of cinema's most iconic films, including Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

Mad God, his first feature as a director, is a surreal and visually startling 84-minute stop-motion animation film that took 30 years to make.

Making Mad God took a psychological toll on Tippett, though it seemingly reignited his passion for filmmaking.

Upon seeing the 1958 film The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, Phil Tippett's life was forever changed. Fascinated by the film's stop-motion animation effects, courtesy of the legendary Ray Harryhausen, the impressionable seven-year-old was inspired to try his hand at filmmaking and began experimenting with a Super 8 camera. After years of learning and developing his skill set, Tippett joined the big leagues of visual effects artistry when he landed a gig designing stop-motion effects for a sci-fi film that few people thought had potential: Star Wars.

Well on his way after the film's huge success, Tippett lent his talents to The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Robocop, and Starship Toopers – among many others – in a prolific career spanning decades, but he eventually found himself at a crossroads as the traditional approaches to visual effects were largely eclipsed by digital technology. In the early 1990s, however, he began working on what would become Mad God, an ambitious cinematic undertaking crafted entirely via stop-motion animation. While it would take three decades to complete, Mad God saw Tippett proudly return to his roots as an artist and filmmaker, and the result is a singular viewing experience that reveals the imaginative depths of a once-in-a-generation mastermind.

Mad God The Assassin travels through a nightmare underworld of tortured souls, ruined cities and wretched monstrosities forged from the primordial horrors of the unconscious mind of Phil Tippett, the world's preeminent stop-motion animator. Release Date June 16, 2022 Director Phil Tippett Cast Alex Cox , Niketa Roman , Satish Ratakonda , Harper Taylor Runtime 83 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Phil Tippett Studio Tippett Studio, Shudder Expand

What Is 'Mad God' About?

Driven far less by anything resembling a cohesive story than it is by vivid imagery, an unsettling soundtrack, and a brooding atmosphere, Mad God is a gleefully disturbing yet undeniable feast for the senses and imagination. Clocking in at 84 minutes, the stop-motion odyssey follows a faceless protagonist, simply credited as "The Assassin," on a journey into the horrifying depths of a subterranean apocalyptic wasteland. Armed with a map and a mission of unclear aims, The Assassin, donning a uniform that calls to mind World War One trench warfare attire – complete with a helmet and gas mask – encounters a hellish hierarchy of predatory creatures, mindless and oppressed masses, and a brutal industrial system engaged in a cycle of creation through destruction.

Thematically influenced by the works of Dante, John Milton, Carl Jung, and the Book of Leviticus, Mad God brims with a palpable sense of nihilism and existential dread as its protagonist journeys further into the realm of the surreal. Captured by adversarial forces, The Assassin undergoes a surgical operation, with his captors retrieving a grotesque life form from his body that's used to kickstart a new cosmic cycle of life and death. If all of this seems speculative and cryptic, well, that's because it is. Ultimately, the film defies conventional explanation and analysis in favor of plumbing the depths of the human subconscious to create a purely sensory experience, a notion that wasn't lost on Tippett when he told Empire that "the final form of Mad God isn't the film itself, but the memory after you watch it. It's bringing you to that moment just after waking up from a dream, frozen, exploring fragments of your feral mind before they fade back into the shadows. That's the moment. Mad God is just a way to get you there."

'Mad God' Took Three Decades To Make

Close

While designing visual effects for Robocop 2, and being confronted by the possibility that the rise of digital technology may eventually pose a threat to crafting traditional effects, Phil Tippett began experimenting with ideas that would ultimately culminate with Mad God. "Years ago, I shot about six minutes of footage, way back in the late ’80s," he told Variety in 2021. Admittedly overwhelmed by its unwieldy scope and scale, however, he shelved his ambitious stop-animation project for years, although he never forgot about it. After spending years working on other films, evolving and adapting to a radically shifting visual effects landscape thanks to groundbreaking films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Jurassic Park, Tippett returned to Mad God at the urging of enthusiastic co-workers.

Related The 10 Most Immersive Stop-Motion Animation Movies, Ranked Captured one frame at a time, animation creates an immersive experience on screen.

In an interview with The Guardian, Tippett said of his colleagues' interest, "These were the guys who grew up on Robocop and all of that stuff and that’s what they wanted to do: work with lights and models and tangible things." Picking up where he left off with Mad God, and with a cohort of creative allies who didn't necessarily possess expertise related to stop-motion animation, Tippett rallied enough support – partly through generous donations via Kickstarter – to chip away at the film in relatively fluid and improvisational manner over the course of years. Disillusioned with the increasing dominance of digital technology in filmmaking, Tippett's dedicated team, which often worked on weekends, helped bring his vision to life through miniatures, models, and the time-tested yet incredibly time-consuming methodology of stop-motion animation.

After 30 years of development and painstaking work, Mad God finally premiered in its 84-minute form at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, marking Tippett's feature-length debut as a director. Garnering praise for its visuals, imagination, and creative ambition, the long-gestating film proved a welcome return to form for its creator, generating appreciation for a bygone era of traditional approaches to animation and special effects. But Mad God, while resurrecting Tippet's legendary reputation as a practitioner of bold, experimental filmmaking, also confronted him with personal challenges that had gone unaddressed for years.

Making 'Mad God' Took a Psychological Toll on Phil Tippett

Your browser does not support the video tag.

By spending decades plumbing the depths of his subconscious to bring Mad God to the screen, Phil Tippett's creative mind was put through the wringer. Though he hoped to complete the film, finding the motivation to continue moving forward on such an abstract, confounding, and disturbing project wasn't an easy or particularly enjoyable process as it dragged on, ultimately leading the embattled filmmaker down a path of mental instability. "I kind of became a method director and I just got totally lost," he told The Guardian. "I hated working on it, and I just went down a rat hole of a psychic breakdown." As a result of his breakdown, Tippett was hospitalized in a mental health facility, diagnosed as bipolar, and began taking medication.

While making Mad God was no walk in the park, the decades-long experience appears to have reinvigorated Tippett's passion for raw filmmaking as he is confirmed to be embarking on the writing and directing of another feature-length effort. Officially announced in 2024, and dubbed Sentinel, the new project will purportedly feature a combination of visual effects technology, from stop-motion animation to CGI to A.I. Rumored to be taking narrative inspiration from literature, including William Golding's Pincher Martin and Ambrose Bierce's An Occurence at Owl Creek Bridge, Tippett has confirmed the project is in development and will take a more conventional approach to storytelling than Mad God. "It took a lifetime to get into a position where I understood cinema enough to be able to break it," he humbly acknowledged. For fans of Tippett's work, and traditional visual effects in particular, the legendary artist's reemergence as a creative force has proven to be an exciting new chapter of his decades-long influence and legacy.

Mad God is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

WATCH ON SHUDDER