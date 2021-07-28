The explosive new teaser trailer for animation legend Phil Tippett's Mad God has just dropped. Mad God is 30 years in the making and will premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 5. Tippett is a major pioneer when it comes to animation and the visual effects industry, and first starting working on this experimental stop-motion sci-fi horror film back in 1990 when his schedule was suddenly free after production on Robocop 2 wrapped. Tippett left the project unfinished when he was offered to create the dinosaur effects for Jurassic Park. He returned to the project in 2010 after creating a Kickstarter, before finishing the feature-length version of Mad God in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new teaser trailer is gruesome, dystopian, and all kinds of awesome. The teaser begins with a character clad in a gas mask of sorts exploring the dangerous stop-motion environment that Tippett has created. Viewers are then offered glimpses at some disturbing creatures including zombie-esque beings and arachnids. Plenty of grisly imagery is also on display in this teaser including mass electrocution, apocalyptic explosions, and some ghastly images plastered on a jumbotron.

Tippett will be receiving this year's Vision Award Ticinomoda at the Locarno Film Festival. Tippett first rose to fame when he contributed some stop-motion animation to the very first Star Wars installment. He ended up winning an oscar in 1984 for Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, and has gone on to do visual effects for beloved movie franchises such as Robocop, Starship Troopers, and The Twilight Saga. His company is currently in charge of special effects for The Mandalorian.

The stop-motion animated feature film that is now Mad God was previously released as a series of short films throughout the last decade. Mad God: Part 1 became available online in 2014, while Mad God: Part 2 was released just a year later. Mad God: Part 3 came out in 2018, but the project is now a feature-length film. There is currently no word on a theatrical release for the feature-length version of Mad God, but more news on the project should start to come out after its premiere in August. Check out the teaser trailer for Mad God below:

