Things are already heating up, and it's only episode one! In an exclusive clip from the premiere of Mad House Season 2, everyone's favorite dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, is forcing her new crop of talent to keep it real and raw. Holding her feet to the fire, Abby Lee Miller questions Claudia Song, referred to as "red," about her contributions to the choreography. As the other dancers snicker, Claudia can be seen squirming in her seat, knowing she's likely on Abby's chopping block. Especially after the other dancers call her out for her lack of work.

Mad House Season 2 is set to premiere on Brandon TV on Thursday, February 27, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series marks Abby Lee Miller's triumphant return to reality television, where her dancers are no longer kids. They are eager and hungry adult dancers hoping to make a name for themselves in the cutthroat world of professional dance. But, in order to do so, they have to impress Abby Lee Miller first!

Dinner Is Served on 'Mad House' Season 2

From the minute dancers move in, they must prove they belong. And it's all up to Abby to determine that. Each night, the housemates are invited to dinner, a coveted opportunity to have intimate time with Abby herself. But when claims fly that Claudia didn't contribute to the dance number earlier that day, the housemates are left to wonder if she might be the first on the chopping block. Did she really struggle during the challenge, or are some of her other housemates setting her up?

The buzz about Mad House's second season has made it a highly anticipated series. This season cranks up the intensity with jaw-dropping twists, surprising alliances, and the uncompromising, tough love that only Abby Lee Miller, the housemother from hell, can bring. "Dinner is officially served, and these new housemates are ready to eat. Early online chatter revealed new faces would join the chaos this season, including Haley Huelsman, Dakayla Wilson, and Donovyn Diaz. Haley Huelsman, a Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition favorite, is set to stir the pot. She’s mixing up the house with returning fan-favorites Savoy Bailey and Devin Crews, who waste no time forming an early power-packed alliance. Donovyn Diaz also steps into the spotlight, eager to reclaim his chance at stardom after capturing hearts on America’s Got Talent, before a shocking injury cut his journey short. The buzz surrounding potential housemates is electric, but all eyes are fixed on Dakayla Wilson, a standout talent from So You Think You Can Dance, who later set social media ablaze when her relationship with JoJo Siwa, a former student of Abby Lee Miller, became public - a compelling story that unfolds as she competes for a spot in the house." The drama is heating up. We are sat.

Brandon TV is a worldwide streaming app, founded by Brandon Stewart. Brandon TV is heavily focused on unscripted programming and bringing legacy back to television. Thanks to Brandon TV, Abby Lee Miller is returning to the genre that has made her a titan in the industry.