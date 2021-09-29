Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has announced that a 4K Ultra and Blu-Ray collection of the influential Mad Max series is on its way, titled The Mad Max Anthology. This will mark the first time that all four films will be available in 4K resolution. The collection will be arriving on November 2.

George Miller's iconic post-apocalyptic action series will include 1979's Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max The Road Warrior, 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and 2015’s Mad Max Fury Road, all of which will be released together on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD. Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome will also be made available individually in 4K, joining the other two films which have already seen 4K releases.

Fury Road along with Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome will also feature Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed for the home theater environment and will allow owners to movie audio anywhere in their room, given they have the right setup for the job. As written in the press release, the 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range will provide owners a "brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before."

Below is a list of previously released special features that will be included in the Blu-Ray collection for Mad Max The Road Warrior.

Introduction by Leonard Maltin

Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler

Road War: The Making of Road Warrior

The Mad Max Anthology will be arriving on November 2. The collection will $89.99 and features all four of the series feature films in 4K with HDR and remastered Blu-ray discs of Mad Max, Mad Max The Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Mad Max Fury Road. Check out the box art and the official description for the Mad Max Anthology down below:

[Mad Max Anthology] will be released together on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on November 2. Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Miller directed or co-directed all four films. Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky in the first three films and Tom Hardy took over the lead role in the fourth film. Additionally Mad Max The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome will also be available individually in 4K, joining Mad Max and Mad Max Fury Road which are already available in 4K.

