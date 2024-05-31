The Big Picture 'Beyond Thunderdome' is a crucial movie in the Mad Max franchise, setting the stage for 'Fury Road' and 'Furiosa' with its action sequences.

The film refined the post-apocalypse aesthetic of the Mad Max world, showcasing a mix of modern and decayed elements.

'Beyond Thunderdome' provides important context on the world's history and timeline, bridging the gap between past events and current movies.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga riding War Rigs into theaters everywhere, now is a great time to revisit the rest of the Mad Max franchise. George Miller's mad world is unique in many ways, but there is one of these movies in which the foundations for what we love about Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa are laid. It may not be anybody's favorite, but Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome is actually the most important movie in the franchise. It amplified the best qualities in the first two movies and served as a laboratory for Miller to try his hand at what would be some of the defining traits in the next two. It's the perfect transition stage for the original trilogy to morph into what we love about Mad Max today.

A Bigger Budget Allowed George Miller To Build the Biggest Set Pieces in the Original Trilogy

There is a clear break from how Mad Max movies were made between Mad Max: The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome. The production of the movie itself is unique since George Miller openly admits that he wasn't at his best because of the loss of his friend and production partner, Byron Kennedy. Unfortunate as that is, the movie was the biggest budget in the franchise until then, and it shows. Mel Gibson was already on his way to becoming a Hollywood star and not just any movie that could afford Tina Turner to act and sing two songs.

Miller claims he doesn't remember much of the filming of Beyond Thunderdome, but he certainly used his bigger budget to try his hand at things he couldn't before, especially action sequences. The main set piece in the movie, the train heist scene in the third act, is more elaborate than anything in the previous Mad Max movies and, in many ways, shaped how those would be made in Fury Road and Furiosa. The sheer number of people and vehicles involved demanded more dynamic camera movements and cuts between takes, shifting perspective between characters without making it confusing for the audience. The Road Warrior already features a high-speed car battle, but filming itself was still too reminiscent of the first Mad Max, when the budget was lower and production had to be "less adventurous."

When talking about why Mad Max movies usually feature so little dialogue, Miller likes to mention that they are supposed to be like "silent movies with sound," focusing on the action as what drives the narrative forward. Beyond Thunderdome surely has way too much dialogue, then, but the train heist scene works perfectly according to Miller's philosophy. Apart from screams and a few lines of dialogue between the kids, the action is non-stop, and the only sounds we hear are those of the action itself and Maurice Jarre's score. Of course, the problem with the movie is that it has too few of those scenes for a Mad Max movie.

'Beyond Thunderdome' Helped Define the Traditional ‘Mad Max’ Post-Apocalypse Aesthetic

One of the things that make the Mad Max movies so intense is how it feels and looks to the audience. The mix between modern and decayed in Fury Road and Furiosa sets the tone for everything that happens in this post-apocalyptic wasteland. There are cars, but they have been completely revamped into war machines; there is some technology left from the old world, but it barely works and usually takes on a new role, and so on. Beyond Thunderdome is where George Miller started to refine the aesthetics of this world into what would become the definitive Mad Max look.

In the first Mad Max, the world was still falling, so there were people wearing modern clothes, with a lot of black leather still looking somewhat new. The Road Warrior started to play with the idea of how costume design could express the madness of this new world, but there were still many colorful wigs and accessories from the olden days, like masks, hockey pads, and motorcycle suits. The cars in Lord Humungus' (Kjell Nilsson) look more pimped than revamped to the reality of the Wasteland, and it's the Gyro Captain (Bruce Spence) who really brings on the patched-together and makeshift look that we know and love. It's Beyond Thunderdome that gets all this and takes it to the next level. Bartertown looks like a Stone Age village with medieval infrastructure, with people dressing in things they put together from rags and lost pieces of modern clothing. Apart from Auntie Entity (Turner) herself, Max (Gibson) is the one who looks best, in fact, seeing as his whole outfit matches.

Although there are still masks and accessories in Beyond Thunderdome, they are used in twisted and chilling ways, like Ironbar (Angry Anderson) wearing a Geisha mask on a post above his head, almost like a battle standard. Even among the kids, all of them wear clothes like little cave people — there is even one, Scrooloose (Rod Zuanic), who paints his body white and his eyes black, looking exactly like a War Boy from Fury Road, which shows that the franchise was already on its way to feeling more like a lost world than a modern one that was lost. The kids say Scrooloose is an outcast from another tribe, but, thanks to the clever design, he may well be a War Boy who ran away — he even drives during the train heist sequence. Maybe he really does know his way around a V8.

‘Beyond Thunderdome’ Finally Gave Us Context on What Happened to the World

It's impossible to know when exactly the Mad Max movies take place. They explain the basics, like there being a war caused by an oil crisis that sparked a nuclear conflict afterward, and this led the world to fall. Fury Road and Furiosa take it a step further, adding the idea of environmental collapse and extreme water scarcity leading to nuclear wars that have turned the earth "sour" and made people "half-life." The only movie that takes time to explain what happened in more detail is Beyond Thunderdome.

When Max is rescued by the kids from the Tribe Who Left, they think he is the savior they have imagined, a Captain Walker. They are descended from the survivors of a plane crash that was supposedly fleeing the madness of the apocalypse and have a recorded account of historical events in their caves. Sort of. The paintings show a big nuclear explosion, an airplane, and even Max himself - showing he has already become a sort of mythical figure in the Wasteland, and the kids ask him to take them back home to "Tomorrow-morrow Land," which is Sydney. Max confirms that there were cities in the past and that he lived in one of them, but that the nuclear conflict destroyed them. He also teaches them how to use a vinyl player, meaning he had contact with such technologies before the apocalypse — or "Pox-eclipse," as the kids say.

This is the best account in Mad Max about how and when the world actually fell, given firsthand by someone who experienced it. Beyond Thunderdome contextualizes history to the point of showing people understand what caused the apocalypse and are trying to overcome gas as the only fuel, with Auntie Entity and the Master (Angelo Rossitto) developing motors that run on methane in Bartertown. It's Fury Road and Furiosa that further complicate the timeline by adding new events and portraying the apocalypse as something that happened in a different time. But Beyond Thunderdome establishes a timeline that actually makes sense.

