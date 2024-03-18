The Big Picture George Miller explains why he opted to recast Furiosa for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya Taylor-Joy was chosen by George Miller to replace Charlize Theron.

Taylor-Joy's determination and precision align with what Furiosa demands as a character.

Furiosa is one of the year's most eagerly-awaited movies, but when the film was first announced there were grumblings of discontent that the original actress to embody the role of the Imperator from Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron, had been recast with the up-and-coming star, Anya Taylor-Joy. Theron's Furiosa is a compelling and complex character, a warrior with a fierce determination to escape her past and bring down the tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe. Her portrayal is both physically demanding and emotionally nuanced, and her performance in the film is widely regarded as one of the best in her career. So why isn't she back for Furiosa?

Well, as George Miller, the director and creator of the series, has now revealed, it came down to something quite simple: technology. Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road, meaning we'd need a younger Furiosa. But why not just de-age Theron, since that seems to be in vogue at the moment? Miller explained, in a recent feature with Empire Magazine, that it was something he considered but that the technology wasn't quite as good as he would have wanted it to be, and added that he was convinced by seeing "master filmmakers" like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese employ the technology but without ever managing to escape that 'uncanny valley' feeling behind it.

"It definitely would have been Charlize [had Furiosa been filmed before Fury Road]. I began thinking, 'Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.' Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it hadn't been licked. All you'd be watching is, 'Look how well the technology works?' It would not have been persuasive."

Why Did Anya Taylor-Joy Replace Charlize Theron as Furiosa?

Which meant a need to recast. Following a recommendation from Edgar Wright, who had directed her in his horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, Miller sought out Taylor-Joy, who was most recently seen in Dune: Part Two and will play a hefty part in Denis Villeneuve's third installment of that series. Miller noted that Taylor-Joy had a steel to her that Furiosa needs, and shared a number of qualities with Theron that made her the ideal person to step behind the wheel.

"There's an innately resolute quality in [Taylor-Joy]," Miller said of finding the right actress for the role. "She's a very determined and rigorous person. She has a mystique about her. And she'd been trained young as a ballet dancer. Charlize trained young as a ballet dancer. There's a precision to them that was needed."

Furiosa opens on May 24. Watch the trailer below: