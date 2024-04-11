The Big Picture A new Steelbook release of Mad Max: Fury Road in 4K is coming with updated artwork.

The upcoming prequel film, Furiosa, will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character.

Fury Road, celebrated for its anti-sex trafficking message, remains a cult favorite in the franchise.

George Miller’s sandy world of the Australian outback will receive an updated look. Almost a decade after its release in theaters, Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a new steelbook release. Miller became an iconic filmmaker when he first introduced the world to Max Rockatansky in the Mel Gibson vehicle of 1979. The post-apocalyptic series gave way to two sequels and a reboot starring Tom Hardy in 2015. Fury Road continued the Mad Max tradition of being a cult favorite. The film was celebrated for its anti-sex trafficking message as the characters try to rescue women from sexual slavery. According to Zavvi, the new release of the film will be in 4K and release additional artwork for the film.

“All new SteelBook artwork for 2024. Director George Miller, originator of the post-apocalyptic genre and mastermind behind the legendary Mad Max franchise, returns to the world of the Road Warrior. Haunted by his turbulent past, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wanders alone until he’s swept up with a group, led by Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), fleeing across the Wasteland. In hot pursuit: a warlord who gathers his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly, leading to a high-octane road war.”

This news comes just in time for the release of a new addition to the Mad Max franchise. Entitled Furiosa, the film is a prequel to the events of Fury Road and depicts how the fan-favorite character came to be the Imperator viewers fell in love with in the previous iteration. Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking the reins over from Charlize Theron, who played the character in the debut of the character. As the film is taking place some years before the events of Fury Road, Miller opted to cast a younger actor in the role.

‘Fury Road’ Steelbook Reaffirms Love For the ‘Mad Max’ Franchise

Close

Releasing a new SteelBook at this time is the perfect way to drum up excitement for the upcoming film. Upon its release, Fury Road was a true return to form, despite Gibson not being a part of the project. True to typical Mad Max features of the past, Max once again is the reluctant hero in a world where he is simply trying to survive. He is so reluctant that one might argue he is not the protagonist of the film. Furiosa has the driving motivation to save Immortan Joe’s wives from their fate as property. Fury Road is a true feminist text, which is the main drive for the prequel film.

Furiosa is such a fan-favorite character that this film needs Max even less. Fans just want to see Furiosa’s origins and another entry into the Miller universe of fast cars and sand dunes. Viewers were already excited enough to see this return to the world, but having a new copy of physical media to add to the collection is another component of this exciting time. Fans can purchase Mad Max: Fury Road in 4K from Zavvi on June 3, 2024.