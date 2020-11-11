Collider’s Movie Club Kicks Off With a Shiny and Chrome Mad Max: Fury Road Analysis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome to our very first installment of Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri welcome Hector Navarro to Movie Club to dig into the epic journey of bringing Mad Max: Fury Road to screen.

Fury Road hit theaters just about 17 years after George Miller first began developing the idea. After numerous setbacks and an especially challenging shoot, the film roared into theaters, blowing away expectations. Not only did Mad Max: Fury Road go on to take in $375 million at the worldwide box office, but it also earned a total of ten Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture, and then it went on to score six wins. In addition to being a rousing critical and box office success, Mad Max: Fury Road’s dazzling stunts and thematic resonance have also made it one of the most rewatchable recent releases, making it an ideal film to highlight in Movie Club’s inaugural episode. You can check out the Mad Max: Fury Road edition of Movie Club at the top of this article!

After you witness this Mad Max: Fury Road edition of Collider Movie Club, stay tuned because we’ll be talking 10 Things I Hate About You with Variety’s Angelique Jackson on next week’s installment.