Charlize Theron Is Straight Up Posting Incredible BTS ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Pics & Footage

In May 2015, we were all unleashed to a singularly bonkers action film by the name of Mad Max: Fury Road. George Miller, the visionary director of the original Mad Max trilogy, helmed an unprecedentedly pure take on his world, throwing Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on a wild chase through the wild, post-apocalyptic desert. The film was nominated for many Oscars including Best Picture, won several of them, and was an instant cultural touchstone. Now, in honor of the film’s fifth anniversary, Theron has taken to Twitter to post some incredible photos and videos she took during the film’s production.

These images and videos are an unprecedented look into an incredible, influential film, and the ways its various craftspeople worked, played, and coped — especially coped, given how relentless and exhausting the shoot was.. Please enjoy Theron’s BTS stylings below. For more on Fury Road, here’s the latest intel on the upcoming Furiosa prequel.

5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know by now, it was a grueling, intense shoot but my god was it all worth it. Went back into the vault to find some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt pic.twitter.com/WVrdWktQzM — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time and realizing holy shit, George is not f*cking around. pic.twitter.com/LCD0SiIjRZ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

The man, the myth, the legend. Forever grateful to you, George. pic.twitter.com/JKS0fPUism — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020