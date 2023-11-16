The Big Picture Key Takeaways:

Making a movie is a difficult, lengthy process under the best of circumstances, and it can often become even more so. Many films experience difficulties in one or more steps in the development process, whether those be in writing, pre-production, filming, editing, or another area, that can delay or even prevent their releases. This stalled state, in which movies and television shows are stuck in development, is commonly referred to as “development hell”. Plenty of films manage to escape it, but even many of those who do can have their quality affected in negative ways. When films are in development for long periods, different creators with competing ideas can work on them. This often results in final products that are artistically compromised, which limits a film’s ability to tell a cohesive story. Thankfully, some films manage to come out the other end in one piece while standing firm to more distinctive visions. One of the most prominent examples of a film that did so is Mad Max: Fury Road. The fourth installment in the Mad Max series was developed sporadically over multiple decades before finally being released in 2015. It accrued significant financial success and critical acclaim, becoming one of the most iconic films of the 21st century and paving the way for other long-delayed sequels.

What Is Mad Max: Fury Road About?

Fury Road is famous for having a relatively simple plot. Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) helps Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a warrior who previously worked for vile warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), escape and rescue five young women he'd enslaved as “wives” to safety. Most of the film follows the group as they drive a large weaponized truck across a post-apocalyptic Australian landscape, while being chased by Joe and his allies. Eventually, Max suggests they turn around, fight their way through Joe’s forces, and free the society that he kept under his thumb by controlling access to water, which they successfully do, though with some casualties. George Miller, who co-created the Mad Max series with his late friend Byron Kennedy, has described his idea for a sequel that consisted of a non-stop car chase as early as 1987, two years after the release of the third film, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

How Long Was Mad Max: Fury Road In Development?

Miller made several other films in the long interval, so to say Fury Road was in development hell for 28 years would be an exaggeration. However, there were several unsuccessful attempts to make the film before it finally made it through filming and post-production for the 2015 release. Miller has stated that the film almost entered production in 2001 with Mel Gibson reprising the role. However economic problems caused by 9/11 led to delays, which led Miller to devote himself to the production of Happy Feet. By the time he was prepared to refocus on Fury Road, Miller recast Gibson due to the turbulence in his life, and it isn't a ‘Mad Max’ starring an old warrior. Miller elaborated that the decision to recast the role of Max was also partially due to Gibson’s advancing age, as the story of Fury Road did not call for the character to be significantly older than he was shown as in Beyond Thunderdome.

For a time, Miller and company considered incorporating elements planned for Fury Road into an R-rated, stereoscopic anime, but by 2009 pre-production was again underway for a live-action version. Hardy and Theron’s castings were announced in 2010 and the film was set for a 2012 release, but further delays resulted in the film not even commencing principal photography until that year. The film was edited by Miller’s wife, Margaret Sixel, and finally premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on May 7, 2015.

The film brings new life to a long-faded franchise and flows naturally through its stories. There aren't any competing ideas present like there are in other films that escape development hell. Like previous entries in the franchise, it was noted for its environmentally conscious message, but also distinguished itself by creating strong narratives for its female characters. Furiosa quickly emerged as a cultural icon, with the film being praised for the strength and nuance of her role, as well as for not featuring many of the sexualizing and condescending tropes often applied to female characters in action films. Her shared story with the wives was also credited with drawing attention to issues of sexual and gender violence. Joe and the other antagonists were seen as personifications of extremely toxic masculinity, while Max’s role was highlighted as an example of an ideal feminist ally.

Mad Max: Fury Road is One of Hollywood's Best Legacy Sequels

Fury Road is an example of a Hollywood trend known as a legacy sequel. Legacy sequels are new entries in famous film series that are released many years after the previous installments and many are blockbusters in one of the various action sub-genres. 2015 saw the release of three of the most popular legacy sequels, with Creed and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens reviving the Rocky and Star Wars franchises a few months after Fury Road rejuvenated the Mad Max saga. Although The Force Awakens was the most financially successful, Fury Road received the most enthusiastic reviews and was the recipient of a wide assortment of awards and nominations for its filmmaking.

Fury Road stands above other legacy sequels because it features both reverence for the past of its franchise and an assortment of new ideas. Despite their general popularity, even fans of some of the other legacy sequels have admitted they rely too heavily on nostalgia. The Force Awakens and many of the subsequent Star Wars films have been criticized for being virtually identical to earlier entries without adding anything new to them. Fury Road avoids these criticisms by only including these kinds of callbacks and intertextual connections when it can do so subtly, without drawing attention away from the story. For example, the vehicle driven by some of Joe’s soldiers is adorned with a helmet that looks nearly identical to one worn by the Gyro Captain (Bruce Spence), a supporting character from the second film, The Road Warrior. Likewise, Keays-Byrne returns to the franchise in Fury Road after having played the villainous Toecutter in the original film, but the makeup and prosthetics used to bring Joe to life, as well as the actor’s aging, make him unrecognizable. And while Max uses an empty gun as a bluffing threat, just as he did in The Road Warrior, no reference is made to him previously doing so. Fury Road also balances out these homages by breaking plenty of new ground with both its story and filmmaking.

Max’s character arc in the film is somewhat similar to those he undergoes in The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome; but Furiosa’s role, which gives her as much, if not more, importance to the story as Max himself, creates a fresh new dynamic. Hardy’s performance also differs sharply from Gibson’s, placing a much greater emphasis on Max’s animalistic qualities. The wives, the fanatical War Boys, and the aging warrior women known as the Vuvalini are all quite distinct from the supporting characters of previous films. Working in tandem, these elements ensure that Fury Road is a unique experience despite the occasional echoes of the franchise’s past that it features.

Even after its eventual release and success, the tumultuous behind-the-scenes story of Fury Road continued. In 2017, Miller filed a lawsuit against Warner Brothers over unpaid earnings. The lawsuit delayed the production of future entries in the franchise, including the spin-off prequel film Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a young version of the character and is finally set for release in 2024. While the wait between Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road makes the one between Fury Road and Furiosa seem quaint, fans are still crossing their fingers that Miller managed to maintain the same kind of clarity of vision for the latter that he had for Fury Road.

Mad Max: Fury Road is available for streaming on Apple TV in the U.S.

