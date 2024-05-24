The Big Picture The Green Place in the Mad Max franchise was a real, lush oasis in the Wasteland with clean water and fertile land.

Over 19 years, the toxicity of the atmosphere contaminated the Green Place, forcing the Vuvalini to leave.

The Citadel becomes a new Green Place after Furiosa's mission, where seeds from the original location are planted.

In the middle of the Wasteland, there is an oasis. That's where Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) comes from, the Green Place of Many Mothers. In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the audience gets its first look at this mythical place in Mad Max lore, before the Wasteland catches up with the greenery, and before a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) is abducted from her home, never to return. By the time of Mad Max: Fury Road, though, the Green Place is no more. So what happened to it? How can such a lavish place simply vanish? For the first time in a Mad Max movie, franchise creator George Miller gives us geographical confirmation in Furiosa that, yes, it all takes place in a land down under. In the middle of what used to be the Australian Outback and is now known simply as the Wasteland, a green spot still stands. The Green Place of Many Mothers feels like a place too good to be true when Furiosa (then played by Charlize Theron) talks in Fury Road about how she comes from a land of plenty.

The Green Place Was Never a Myth, but a Real Location in the Middle of the Wasteland

At the beginning of the prequel film, a young Furiosa and her friend Valkyrie are exploring the lavish forest in the Green Place, where big and tasty fruits can be found hanging from trees. There is also the source of a river, meaning clean and fresh water for the people who live there, as well as fertile land where crops can be grown. All this attracted a tribe of settlers known as the Vuvalini of the Many Mothers. They are a matriarchal tribe, meaning the women are in charge, and girls are trained to hold leadership positions when they come of age. In the first scenes of Furiosa, men are also seen in the Green Place, but it's the women who call the shots and do most of the fighting. In this place down under, the women glow, and men (usually outsiders) plunder.

When Furiosa finds the marauders in the Green Place, she alerts the rest of the Vuvalini using a whistle, which mobilizes all the forces in the tribe to go after her while still within the limits of the oasis. After that, only her mother, Mary (Charlee Fraser), continues on, and eventually meets her end when she is captured by Dementus' (Chris Hemsworth) Biker Horde. The collective aim of the Vuvalini is to keep the location of the Green Place a secret so it won't fall prey to marauders like the Biker Horde. The fewer Vuvalini ever go outside, the better. Despite their efforts, though, by the time of Fury Road, the Green Place has vanished completely.

The Answer to the Green Place’s Disappearance Is in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Close

All of Furiosa takes place over a span of 15 years, starting with her abduction from the Green Place. There are about four years between the end of Furiosa and the events of Fury Road when Furiosa leaves the Citadel with Immortan Joe's (Lachy Hulme in Furiosa, Hugh Keays-Byrne in Fury Road) wives. She mentions in Fury Road that it has been around seven thousand days since her abduction from the Green Place, which translates roughly to 19 years. This is how long it took for the Green Place to vanish from the Wasteland. Her mission was to take the wives there, where they would become Vuvalini in their own right and live in peace. In this sense, the biggest tragedy isn't her plans being ruined, but rather the news that the Green Place just doesn't exist anymore — which leads to the iconic shot of Furiosa on her knees screaming in the desert.

When Furiosa, Max (Tom Hardy), and the wives reach the other side of the mountains, they pass through a bog at night. They are being chased by the Bullet Farmer (Richard Carter), so the action takes a little away from how striking and depressing this landscape is. Sky Fishermen (men wearing long stilts) wander around the raw water looking for whatever fish or other putrid life remains to eat, and crows are constantly flying. Everyone at the War Rig stares at this desolate landscape in disbelief, because it really is disturbing. Little did Furiosa know at that time, they were in what remained of the Green Place.

After they cross the bog and drive a little further, the group finds a strange lady on top of an energy post, which makes them nervous. However, Furiosa identifies her as her old friend Valkyrie (Megan Gale), and the other Vuvalini soon come out and tell Furiosa what happened. "The soil, we had to get out. We had no water, the water was filth. It was poison, it was sour. And then the crows came. We couldn't grow anything," they tell her. Over the years, the toxicity of the atmosphere contaminated the Green Place. The river became toxic, and the soil became barren as a consequence. Eventually, the Vuvalini had to leave and become nomadic, like most of the other tribes living in the Wasteland.

After ‘Fury Road,’ the Citadel Becomes a New Green Place

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The news of the loss of the Green Place makes Furiosa completely rethink her plan. At first, she and the wives decide to follow the Vuvalini into the salt flats that used to be the ocean, but Max convinces all of them to turn around and head straight back to the Citadel. The plan is to charge through the canyon they came from and have it collapse after they pass through it driving the War Rig. Fortunately, it all works out, and, by the end of the movie, the women are safe back in the Citadel — and, this time, in control. This means that, although the old Green Place is gone, a new one may take its place.

In Furiosa, Dementus and his Biker Horde mistakenly believe they have reached the Green Place upon arriving at the Citadel because it has trees and plants. Under Immortan Joe, it may have been a place of tyranny, but it's one of the few places in the Wasteland capable of sustaining life. It has trees on the top of the three mountains, and Furiosa also shows that seeds can grow, thanks to the subterranean water supplies. In Fury Road, a Vuvalini known as the Keeper of the Seeds (Melissa Jaffer) reveals to one of the wives, the Dag (Abbey Lee), that she has kept a stock of the seeds of most of the trees and plants from the Green Place, all waiting to be planted somewhere where they can grow.

It's never explicitly said that the seeds from the Green Place were planted on the Citadel, but, when Max is trying to convince the women to head back and take the Citadel, one of the Vuvalini says it's the perfect place to start over. So it's implied that, once Immortan Joe is dealt with, the Citadel will indeed become a new version of the Green Place. There are still no Mad Max stories set after Fury Road, but, hopefully, when there are, they can confirm that greenery has returned to the Wasteland.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga comes to theaters in the U.S. starting May 24. Click below for showtimes near you.

GET TICKETS