The third installment in George Miller’s Mad Max film series raced onto screens in 1985, with radio silence from the wasteland in the next few decades to come. Then, in 2015, the director revealed that he would bring the action back to screens with a brand-new telling in Mad Max: Fury Road. Starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, the pulse-pounding film became one of the biggest box office blockbusters of the summer, reinvigorating the love once felt for the high-octane post-apocalyptic story. Soon, Netflix subscribers will be able to invite the chaos and excitement into their homes when Mad Max: Fury Road arrives on the streamer on December 30 - the perfect way to ring in the new year!

Turning the page and opening a fresh chapter in the epic story of Mad Max, Fury Road swapped out Mel Gibson as the titular character for the younger (and less problematic) Hardy. Audiences were transported back to the hot, empty, and vast desert where gasoline and water are precious commodities and nearly impossible to get one’s hands on. At the very beginning of the movie, we see Max kidnapped by a group of warboys who serve under Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), the main dictator who controls the exchange of petrol and water. Meanwhile, one of Immortan Joe’s most revered subjects and drivers, Imperator Furiosa (Theron), is absconding with a multitude of the tyrant’s young wives, sneaking them away in one of her war machines. When their escape is noticed, Immortan Joe goes full steam ahead to get his wives back, launching his army into a race across the wasteland, where Max and Furiosa’s paths will eventually cross.

From beginning to end, Fury Road is an absolute spectacle and feast for the eyes and ears. The movie is a non-stop thrill ride, only slowing down in a few scenes and even then not for long. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Cinematography, the movie took home six, including Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. On Rotten Tomatoes, Fury Road rolled into Valhalla with a nearly perfect critics’ approval rating of 97%.

The Future of ‘Mad Max’

Earlier this year, a Fury Road prequel film, titled Mad Max: Furiosa came screeching into cinemas. The film served as a tee-up to the events that unfolded in Fury Road, introducing the titular character and filling out her origin story. Stepping in to play the younger version of Theron’s badass Furiosa was Anya Taylor-Joy. Unfortunately, the prequel didn’t perform quite as well at the box office as was expected considering the popularity of the movie that came before it. While there have been plans to do a similar outline with the story of Max’s life in the years leading up to Fury Road, it’s unclear if Miller will push forward with the project or leave it in the dust.

Come December 30, you can see one of the last decade’s greatest action flicks when Mad Max: Fury Road rides onto Netflix.