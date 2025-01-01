2024 was a relatively quiet year for Tom Hardy until the release of Venom: The Last Dance, the Sony superhero tentpole that grossed over $475 million at the worldwide box office on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of the year. However, long before he ever suited up as Eddie Brock, Hardy starred in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller that will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, and was just added to a new streamer. Hardy features alongside Charlie Theron and Nicholas Hoult in Mad Max: Fury Road, which was recently removed from Max and added to Netflix along with the 2024 prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Mad Max: Fury Road has wasted no time climbing the Netflix streaming charts, sitting at #4 in the top 10 at the time of writing.

Mad Max: Fury Road was written and directed by George Miller, with Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris also receiving credit for their work as scribes on the film. Miller’s first big breakout came in 1979 when he directed the original Mad Max, the car action thriller starring Mel Gibson in the lead role. Just a few years later, he also helmed the sequel, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, before wrapping up the classic trilogy with Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Before he returned to the Mad Max franchise in 2015 to direct Fury Road, Miller also worked as the director on Happy Feet and Happy Feet Two, the animated films starring Elijah Wood and Robin Williams. In 2022 he also directed Three Thousand Years of Longing, the fairy tale fantasy thriller starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

What Else Has Tom Hardy Been in Lately?

Before playing Eddie Brock for the final time in Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy also starred alongside Austin Butler and Jodie Comer in The Bikeriders, the gritty gangster motorcycle drama from writer/director Jeff Nichols. This came the year after reprising his role as Alfie Solomons in the final season of Peaky Blinders, the period crime drama streaming on Netflix. He also played Eddie Brock for the second time in 2021 in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which featured Woody Harrelson as the titular villain.

Mad Max: Fury Road stars Tom Hardy and Charlie Theron and was written and directed by George Miller.

