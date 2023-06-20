Shiny and chrome, and now, framed on your wall. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a pair of stunning prints depicting Immortan Joe overseeing the barren wastelands of Fury Road, as seen in the critically acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy as the titular Mad Max, and premiered in theaters back in 2015.

Exclusive to Vice Press, and released in collaboration with Bottleneck Gallery, these limited edition fine art lithograph prints are available initially from Vice Press Open House on Saturday, June 24 at the Trafalgar Warehouse in Sheffield, England. Not only will you be able to get your hands on one of these gorgeous prints, but artist and designer Matt Ferguson will be signing copies in person. Not in England this weekend? Don't worry, because the remaining copies will go on sale online on July 6—so you still have a chance to snag one.

If you are planning to venture to London on the 24th, you will walk away with a goodie bag, which is included in the cost of your ticket. This good bag will contain an exclusive mini print by every artist in attendance, stickers, and a convention-exclusive Vice Press commemorative freebie. Notable attendees on the day include John J Pearson, Raid71, Bella Grace, Andrew Swainson, and Rogue Print Co, to name only a few. The prints are priced at £39.99 (approx. $50) for the Regular Edition, of which there are 250 in existence, and £49.99 (approx. $65) for the Shiny and Chrome Foil Edition, which has been produced in a limited number of 175. Both will ship worldwide.

RELATED: George Miller Reveals 'Furiosa' Script Was Ready Before He Shot 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

What Made Fury Road So Iconic?

Mad Max: Fury Road stands out as an impressive film for several reasons, capturing the hearts of both critics and audiences alike. Directed by George Miller, the post-apocalyptic action masterpiece pushed the boundaries of filmmaking and left an indelible mark on the action genre. One of the film's most remarkable aspects is its breathtaking and relentless action sequences. From the exhilarating vehicle chases to the hand-to-hand combat, every frame pulsates with energy and intensity. The practical effects and stunts, combined with minimal use of CGI, lend a visceral authenticity to the film that is truly awe-inspiring.

Fury Road also shows off an exceptional visual aesthetic. The barren and desolate landscapes, contrasted with vibrant colors and eccentric characters, create a vivid and immersive world. The attention to detail in the production design, costumes, and makeup further enhances the film's distinct visual style. The film was re-released in monochrome and, such was the astonishing nature of the cinematography, was just as impressive even stripped of that color. The film presents a diverse and complex array of characters, led by Charlize Theron's unforgettable portrayal of Imperator Furiosa, each with their own motivations and journeys. It explores themes of survival, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of despair.

Fury Road's incredible action sequences, striking visuals, compelling characters, and skillful storytelling make it a truly impressive cinematic achievement. It serves as a testament to the creative vision and technical prowess of George Miller and his team, leaving an enduring impact on the world of cinema. Furiosa will return in the prequel film of the same name, starring Anya Taylor-Joy alongside Chris Hemsworth, which is set to arrive in theaters in May 2024.

More info about the event can be found here. Tickets are very limited, so be sure to act fast, or you'll have to wait for the remaining prints to go on-sale online.