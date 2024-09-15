Mad Max: Fury Road is the best entry in the Mad Max franchise, known mostly for its incredible action sequences, barren landscape, and non-stop momentum. It's also famous for sparse dialogue, and yet still managing to be surprisingly quotable. With fewer lines to worry about, the words hit harder than those of most other movies. Whether it's Max (Tom Hardy), Furiosa (Charlize Theron), Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays Byrne), Nux (Nicholas Hoult), or someone else, the characters in this movie have distinct ways of speaking and communicating more efficiently than people in other action blockbusters.

These quotes can be world-building, funny, intimidating, emotional, or a combination. Many of the lines are also fun to say (or shout), which helps this fourth installment in the franchise retain its popularity almost ten years later; shout "Mediocre!" to a fellow fan, and they will instantly know what you're talking about. The dialogue in this movie has a lot of heavy lifting, providing enough information for the audience so that they can follow along throughout extensive action sequences and prolonged silences, which are key to the overall aesthetic. Mad Max: Fury Road's best quotes are particularly useful in establishing the tone and sketching out these characters so that they fully rev to life.

10 "He looked at me!"

Nux (Nicholas Hoult)

The war boys worship the villainous Immortan Joe like a god, and their fervent loyalty to him is one of the most important cultural phenomena in The Citadel. So when Nux is driving after Furiosa with the rest of the Citadel's forces and catches Immortan Joe's eye, he is totally star-struck. "He looked at me!" he exclaims aloud. Nux's delivery is hilarious, demonstrating how he is no different from any other war boy at this point in the story.

His buddy's reply is so jealous: "He looked at your blood bag!" But Nux is totally sure that Immortan Joe looked him "straight in the eye," screaming with joy that he's awaited in Valhalla and removing his wheel from the car so he can raise it over his head. Just getting noticed by the big boss is apparently enough to get him into this coveted section of the afterlife. It's a perfect moment that humorously sets the stage for Nux's significant character arc.

9 "What a lovely day!"

Nux (Nicholas Hoult)

Most people would be upset from watching a vehicle get sucked into a sand tornado and destroyed, especially when it's right next to them and at a time when they can easily get swept into this vortex of death. In the world of one of the greatest desert movies of all time, however, war boys are always willing to take a look at someone else's violent death. When Nux sees people who are technically on the same side as him get obliterated into flames, he gets pumped: "Oh, what a day. What a lovely day!"

How twisted the mind of a warboy is. Witnessing someone else's death isn't new to Nux, and his enthusiasm for it clearly hasn't gone away. But this also displays the selfish mentality of the war boy; with his allies up in flames, it's his turn to try and stop Furiosa from escaping to get into Valhalla (in his reasoning, at least). Nux's character arc wouldn't be full without raving exclamations like this, as he ends the movie with a totally different mindset.

8 "Mediocre!"

Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays Byrne)

What would one of the best R-rated action movies be without PG-rated insults? After Immortan Joe encourages Nux to climb aboard the war rig and shoot Furiosa in the head, he watches the war boy get tossed onto the rig, get his chains stuck on a grate, and drop the gun. It's an immediate failure, so Immortan Joe just grumbles, "Mediocre!" and drives on to do the job himself. Of all the little phrases that the bad guys in this movie use, this one is the most satisfying to say aloud.

Of course, Immortan Joe doesn't really care about his war boys; they're just pawns he manipulates to do his bidding for him. No line better sums up his mentality as a leader than this one. He literally just promised this guy what amounts to eternal bliss in the afterlife and suddenly takes that away without any hesitation. The victorious music from before stops playing, too, emphasizing that this moment of glory for Nux is long gone.

7 "Do not, my friends, become addicted to water."

Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays Byrne)

Immortan Joe is a horrible man for many reasons, and the way he doles out meager amounts of water to his populace is one of the cruelest parts of his rule. He gives them a finite amount once a day (very inefficiently, at that) in the form of a waterfall that is unleashed for only a matter of seconds. Speaking to his people from atop a cliff, he tells them: "Do not, my friends, become addicted to water. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence."

If there's one thing people should be "addicted" to (besides oxygen) in this world, it's water. Immortan Joe speaks to his people as if they don't all need a constant supply of it to live. His control over their water supply keeps them too weak to rise up but also betrays a psychological manipulation tactic as well. Immortan Joe is trying to make them think they don't need water as much as they do, which is all the more ridiculous since they're all living in the desert. If there's one line that sums up Immortan Joe, it's this.

6 "You will ride eternal, shiny and chrome."

Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays Byrne)

Nux is riding on the side of none other than Immortan Joe's vehicle. He tells his leader that he can get into the war rig and take out Furiosa, at which point the masked patriarch asks his name. Immortan Joe promises to personally escort Nux to the Gated of Valhalla if his wives return to him. Nux asks if he's awaited, so Joe takes one of the silver spray cans and sprays him in the mouth, telling him, "You will ride eternal, shiny and chrome."

With all that silver on his face, Nux is so grateful that it looks like he's going to cry, showing just how much psychological power Immortan Joe has over his subjects. The superficial coloring strangely embodies these superficial pronouncements that are clearly used to control war boys like Nux. Notice how the dramatic music helps evoke the idea that Nux truly believes he is on the verge of Heaven itself. This grandiose lie makes for a surprisingly riveting scene that is central to Nux's character arc.

5 "Max. My name is Max. That's my name."

Max (Tom Hardy)

Early on in Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa asks Max what his name is. He doesn't give her one, as he is much more comfortable keeping his story to himself and treating everyone around him as strangers. Throughout the film, however, they go through so much that they form a close bond by the end. In one of the final scenes, Furiosa's lung has collapsed, and Max punctures it to let her breathe again. He also makes himself her blood bag and holds her face in his hands, finally willing to say, "Max. My name is Max...That's my name."

It's a wonderful and profoundly meaningful moment. Max and Furiosa's friendship cannot get any more intimate than through sharing blood, which makes it totally plausible that he would finally feel close enough to her (and everyone else in the car) to confess. A character revealing their name is usually a run-of-the-mill introduction that doesn't hold much meaning beyond face value. Here, however, it feels like the entire movie has been leading to it: Max allows himself to get emotional and present himself as someone who's not so "mad" after all.

4 "You want that thing off your face?"

Furiosa (Charlize Theron)

Max is in the driver's seat, unwilling to move, waiting for Immortan Joe and his army to come. Furiosa's obviously on the verge of panicking, but Max has just met her and doesn't trust her at all. He tried to drive the war rig himself, but it required a specific key to move for longer than just a few seconds. Trying to convince him to let her take the wheel, Furiosa asks, "You want that thing off your face?" referring to the mask The Citadel's war boys put over his mouth.

Furiosa is telling him that he'll probably be turned back into a blood bag if he allows Immortan Joe's army to catch up, a point that seems clear enough that he finally gives in. Charlize Theron delivers that quote in such a pleading voice that it perfectly conveys her distress, blunt reasoning, and the story's theme of freedom. The sci-fi movie rises to the height of perfection because of urgent quotes like this.

3 "Well, you keep moving."

Max (Tom Hardy)

The sun has fallen, the war rig needs to cool down, and Immortan Joe's army is approaching. Max tells Furiosa that she has to move their vehicle half a click down the track, intending to slow down the enemy on their tail, and she asks what to do if he's not back by the time the war rig is ready to race off again. Max says, "Well, you keep moving." His casual tone, as if it's a simple decision, shows just how far he has come from being a guy who's just looking out for himself and only focused on his survival.

Now, Max is willing to die for their escape. The pause that he and Furiosa share in the dark blue light afterward feels like a touching goodbye, making the line even more powerful. The audience sees this might just be the end for him, and both characters feel that way, too. This simple line makes Max's character arc surprisingly compelling, and the viewer wants him to survive. Mad Max: Fury Road is among the most exhilarating action movies of all time, but lines like this one provide it with endless emotional depth.

2 "Witness me."

Nux (Nicholas Hoult)

This line comes into play at the beginning and the end of the movie. At first, Nux yells, "Witness me!" as he prepares to ride up next to the war rig and blow up his vehicle to destroy the larger one. It's a phrase that war boys yell as they're about to perish (as is done earlier in that same chase), spoken to pump themselves up in anticipation of death. The first time Nux utters it, he seems no different from any of the other war boys giving chase to the war rig.

The next time he says "Witness me" is in the story's climax, well after he has switched sides to betray The Citadel in support of Max and Furiosa. He is about to purposely crash his vehicle to block the rest of Immortan Joe's army from passing through a structure of boulders that fall whenever somebody drives through. Nux knows that he won't survive, making this the ultimate sacrifice. Even better, he whispers it this second time around, perfectly contrasting the earlier (much louder) use of the phrase. It's heartbreaking, heroic, and one of the best quotes in Mad Max: Fury Road.

1 "Let them up!"

The populace of The Citadel

Even after Immortan Joe's death and his army's defeat, viewers still don't know how everyone at the Citadel is going to react. This uncertainty makes the film's final scene all the more riveting, as the audience has to wait for the authorities at the Citadel to figure out what they want to do. Even after Immortan Joe's body is swarmed and eaten, we're still not sure what will happen to these heroes. Then, as Furiosa emerges from the vehicle, a chant begins: "Let them up! Let them up!"

First of all, it's exhilarating to hear the civilians chanting their approval of characters the audience has been rooting for this entire time. Also, the fact that the war boys listen to the crowd without waiting for an order from higher up makes this magnificently symbolic. It's the point where tyranny gives way to democracy; Immortan Joe's rule is replaced by the voice of the people. The main characters have no lines here, and they don't need any. The repetition of "Let them up" says enough to let the action triumphantly finish one of the best R-rated sci-fi Movies of the 2010s.

