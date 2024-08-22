The Big Picture Mad Max: Fury Road remains popular due to its action-packed plot, unique characters, and impressive cinematography.

The movie was a big hit at the box office and won several Oscars, attracting both old and new fans to the franchise.

It serves as an entry point for new viewers, as it stands alone from the original trilogy and leads fans to eagerly check out Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

You can tell that a modern movie is a classic when it keeps resurfacing and generating conversations even though it was released many years before. This week, Mad Max: Fury Road popped up on Max's list of top 10 most-watched movies, and fans are remembering why it was such a smash hit when it premiered in 2015. Almost a decade later, fans are finally able to sit down and watch a double feature with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which appears to be happening with subscribers.

Mad Max: Fury Road centered around two major characters: Max Rocatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), two strangers who get linked by a common goal in the middle of a post-apocalyptic environment in which water has become a rare and valuable resource. The movie depicts the duo trying to overthrow dictator Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who monopolizes water and uses his personal army to take whatever he needs to keep surviving.

The movie was a massive hit when it premiered. Aside from standing tall with a 97% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was a standout at the box office — it raked in over $380 million worldwide, a surprise hit at the time. Additionally, the movie was a fan-favorite at the 2016 Oscars ceremony, taking home six wins and getting nominated in categories such as Best Film and Best Directing for franchise helmer George Miller.

Why Was 'Mad Max: Fury Road' So Popular?

Even though the blockbuster was the fourth entry in the Mad Max franchise, one of the reasons that made it popular was that it didn't require that viewers watch the original trilogy to understand the events. The movie ended up introducing Mad Max to a whole new generation and became an entry point for the new fans who eagerly anticipated the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Additionally, the movie was praised for its non-stop action sequences paired with some of the most bizarre characters we'd ever seen on screen. All of that wrapped around impressive cinematography, top-notch acting from the cast that also featured Nicholas Hoult (Superman), Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six), and some unexpected twists along the way. The movie made fans extremely hyped up for the 2024 prequel, and even though it failed to make waves at the box office, it is now a hit on the streaming service, as the pair of films both raced into the top 10.

You can stream Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga now.

Mad Max: Fury Road Release Date May 13, 2015 Director George Miller Cast Tom Hardy , Charlize Theron , Nicholas Hoult , Hugh Keays-Byrne , Josh Helman , Nathan Jones Runtime 120 Writers George Miller , Brendan McCarthy , Nick Lathouris , Byron Kennedy Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

