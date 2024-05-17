The Big Picture Tensions between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road mirrored their characters' tension in the movie.

The feud escalated due to different acting methods, harsh conditions, and prioritizing storyboard over script.

Despite initial animosity, Hardy and Theron eventually reconciled, with Hardy giving Theron a farewell gift acknowledging the tension.

Feuds happening behind the scenes on movie sets are nothing new. The petty rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis was made into a TV series in which the campy melodrama unearthed the misogyny the two divas had to struggle with in Hollywood. There were chaotic and dangerous collaborations between the volatile actor Klaus Kinski and Werner Herzog, who had to reign the actor in. Among these powder kegs of disagreements and fights is George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), which featured a behind the scenes feud between main stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. The fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise might have escaped from development hell, but it was about to enter into a new stage of high pressure, where the hostility between the stars almost channeled their on-screen characters’ distrust, bringing it out of the wasteland and into reality.

'Mad Max: Fury Road's George Miller Has an Unusual Directing Style

It’s fair to say that George Miller, the mastermind behind the post-apocalyptic Mad Max franchise, is a tad bit eccentric. His imagination is one-of-kind, and when it came time to start filming his fourth Mad Max entry, his unique approach extended to how he mapped out the story. In the short documentary, Maximum Fury: Filming 'Fury Road,' Miller talked about not translating his ideas into a traditional script, but instead, choosing to have 3,500 elaborate storyboards created. His reasons for this are that it would emphasize the visuals to the massive scale of the action scenes, and because the characters would be, “pretty non-verbal, I mean people obviously speak in the movie, but they speak only when it’s necessary.” During the filming, because only Miller truly understood the story, the actors were often confused by his directing style.

The two that were the most overwhelmed were Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, both having trouble with understanding Miller’s approach and finding a way to give the right performance during a given scene. It didn’t help that they filmed in the Namibian desert, a hot and desolate environment, where Hardy and Theron were usually kept inside the War Rig’s tight spaces. Charlize Theron noted these factors didn't help the production, instead causing tensions to bubble up between Hardy and herself. She explained in an interview with Esquire, “It was the isolation, and the fact that we were stuck in a rig for the entire shoot,” adding, “It was like a family road trip that just never went anywhere. We never got anywhere. We just drove. We drove into nothingness, and that was maddening sometimes.”

Aside from the harsh conditions, the lack of script overly complicated things for her and Hardy. “Tom and I are actors who take our jobs seriously. Both of us want to please the directors we work with, and when you don't know if you can deliver on that, it's a frightening place to be -- and for Tom more than me, because he was stepping into big shoes.” On that last part, there was certainly a different level of stress on Hardy’s shoulders than what Theron was dealing with. The titular role of the film was famously brought to life first by Mel Gibson, meaning Hardy had to take on the Road Warrior’s legacy for Mad Max: Fury Road. But problems on set were going to get a lot worse before they got better.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron Didn't Hide Their Frustration

There’s a scene early in Fury Road where Max and Furiosa first meet, nearly dueling to the death before Max tries to steal the War Rig. They both throw the other hard into the sand. A single bullet left in a gun is shot off, coming very close to hitting flesh and bone. The brawl is gnarly and barbaric in seeing how far Max and Furiosa will go to survive. As it turns out, a tough, primal instinct of self-preservation wasn’t just for these characters on-screen. The bad blood was oozing from Hardy and Theron. Several incidents of this are in Blood, Sweat, & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan, an oral history book that is perfect for anyone who wants to learn pretty much everything there is to know about how Fury Road (somehow) got made.

Of the important events it covers, it highlights the escalation of the feud between the main stars. Interviews from various crew members have them remembering how agitated Hardy and Theron were during the rehearsal for the fight scene between Max and Furiosa. J. Houston Yang recalls watching the dailies, “And boy f**king howdy, was it clear that those two people hated each other. They didn’t want to touch each other, they didn’t want to look at each other, they wouldn’t face each other if the camera wasn’t actively rolling.” What didn’t help matters with the bad blood that was shared between the actors, was Tom Hardy’s frequent tardiness.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron Unleashed Their Own Fury

Hardy would continuously show up late, especially when it came to early morning call times; Theron would be the complete opposite, showing up at the precise time that a call time required. Camera operator Mark Goellnicht recalled this came to a head on a particular day when Theron arrived to set at eight in the morning, but Hardy was three hours late. It was too much for Theron. She unleashed her frustrations onto him when he did arrive, yelling in a rant where she cursed him out: “Fine the f**king c**t a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up his crew!” But Hardy’s response to this was an aggressive reaction that made Theron uncomfortable enough to request veteran producer Denise Di Novi to be brought in.

The actress felt like Hardy’s behavior was being overlooked because of the male-dominated production, specifically in how ineffectual head producer Doug Mitchell was in quashing the conflicts. In Blood, Sweat, & Chrome, Theron offered a blunt response while sharing her thoughts on what happened: “It was a man forgiving another man for really bad behavior, and I didn’t feel safe.” Theron hoped that by having Di Novi involved, she would feel more comfortable, but there was little success in mediating the problems between the film’s stars, due to producer Doug Mitchell not letting Di Novi be on set. When the tension finally eased down, it was around the time the production reached the scene where Max motivated Furiosa to reclaim the Citadel.

It’s at this point in the story that the two unite, once reluctant partners and now trustworthy allies. Goellnicht mentions he saw a change in Hardy’s behavior toward Theron off-camera. “He was a different person by the end,” Goellnicht said, “a lot easier to deal with, a lot more cooperative, more compassionate. He’s such a Method actor that I think he took the arc in the literal sense.” As the filming came to a close and the animosity was gone, Charlize Theron shared in her Esquire interview a special gift Hardy gave her. It was a self-portrait, with a red handprint on the back, and a note that read, “You are an absolute nightmare, BUT you are also f**king awesome. I’ll kind of miss you. Love, Tommy.” It's a farewell gift with a good dose of dark humor, that’s for sure, which might be suitable for the turbulent events that preceded everything before it.

George Miller Said There Was "No Excuse" for 'Mad Max: Fury Road's Set Feud

George Miller recently talked about the on-set problems between his stars, saying how he felt it was because of their different methods of acting. “I’m an optimist,” he said, “so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to co-operate in order to ensure mutual survival.” This is similar to what Mark Goellnicht described, but Miller went on to include, “There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.” Hardy and Theron’s feud is now included in cinema history, but it had a more positive ending than others. And it was nothing like the tortuous partnership between Klaus Kinski and Werner Herzog.

In Season 1 of Feud: Bette and Joan, the question is brought up about what exactly was the underlying reason for the never-ending bitter relationship between the starlets. “Feuds are never about hate. Feuds are about pain,” is the quote that is given, which has become a running theme across two seasons of two different real-life feuds. This can be true with what happened during the making of Mad Max: Fury Road. The enormous amount of stress and discomfort was a different kind of pain that ran throughout the production which didn’t help to bring calm and easy feelings.

In Blood, Sweat, & Chrome, screenwriter and Venom 3 director Kelly Marcel, who also worked on Fury Road, described the shooting conditions as “frantic and fraught,” with major stresses coming from, “a studio out in L.A. who did not understand what was being made, and the people who were there on the ground couldn’t really tell them what was being made, either.” It was an uncomfortable experience neither Charlize Theron nor Tom Hardy knew how to properly deal with either, so they responded to it in the ways they did. At least there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood left, all of it drained out like the fluid being forcibly donated from the veins of a Bloodbag.

Mad Max: Fury Road is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

