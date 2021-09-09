Ever wanted to be a War Boy of the Wasteland? Well, now you might be able to! Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers, an Australian valuation company, is auctioning off a set of the vehicles used on-screen in Mad Max: Fury Road, the post-apocalyptic hit starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The vehicles, including Max’s classic Interceptor, are to be auctioned off on September 25 and 26, as part of Lloyds’ Spring CARnival Grand Carmada Event.

Included in the auction are thirteen production-used cars from Fury Road, including the War Rig driven by Hardy’s Max Rockatansky, the Gigahorse, and the Doof Wagon driven by the War Boys. All thirteen cars have been customized and armed to the teeth (with fake weapons, of course) for the filming of Fury Road, making them highly desirable for collectors of movie props and fans of the Mad Max franchise.

“Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys,” the auction advertisement reads, “The machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded. Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

Also included in the auction are the Nux Car, a modified 1932 Chevrolet Coupe; the Pole Car, a Pontiac Surfari with a twenty-foot pole counterweight; a Jaguar Flamer convoy car; and the Sabre Tooth, created from a repurposed Ford F-250 tow truck. No base prices have been set for the vehicles as of yet, so it is unknown what heights the bidding will reach once these pieces of cinema history go up for sale.

Mad Max: Fury Road was a box office smash upon its release in 2015, garnering $375.4 million worldwide, and won six Academy Awards, including Best Production Design. Directed by George Miller, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brendan McCarthy and Nico Lathouris, the film was a critical success, inspiring an upcoming prequel focused on Furiosa, set to be played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

All thirteen Fury Road vehicles will go up for auction starting on September 25, and interested fans can find more information on the pieces for sale on Lloyds’ website.

