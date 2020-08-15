‘Mad Max: Fury Road’: George Miller on What Could Happen to Furiosa Post-Credits

On Friday, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller opened up about his 2015 Mad Max sequel during a recent in-depth interview. Miller devoted some time during the hour-long chat to discussing the actual hero of Fury Road, Charlize Theron‘s Furiosa, and what fate he envisioned for the character after the final showdown against Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). Never one to play it safe, Miller’s answers about the fates he’s thought of for Furiosa will surprise you.

Miller shared his Furiosa future ideas with his interviewer, MTV and Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, during his Fury Road anniversary interview for ReedPop’s Metaverse at this year’s New York Comic Con. After a wide-reaching discussion about Fury Road‘s storied, intense production, some discussion on casting, and beyond, Horowitz asked Miller for his thoughts on what the director believes happens to Furiosa after the credits roll. Miller offered up two interesting options.

“There’s two ways to go. One is utopian…I imagined the first thing she’d do in line with that is go up and release the water,” Miller offered, likening it to something like Mad Max‘s version of the New Deal. The director also shared a second and likelier option in his opinion, citing author Joseph Campbell to explain how Furiosa would likely devolve into tyranny: “Campbell said that the usual story is that today’s hero becomes tomorrow’s tyrant. The hero is the agent of change. They basically relinquish self-interest in order for some common good. [Campbell] basically says … you love what you’ve built, or saved, too much. You become holdfast. You become the orthodoxy. You develop the dogma and basically then you have to protect it. That tends to be the rhythm of these things.”

The idea of Furiosa completely devolving into tyranny after proving herself a hero in Fury Road is most definitely an interesting idea, and one that would add some nice layers onto an already complex and compelling action hero. But the chances are slim we’ll see what Furiosa’s future holds because, if things come together, the chances are high we’ll get a prequel for the character first. That project is still very much in development, so keep your fingers crossed. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Miller is done with Furiosa just yet.

You can check out Josh Horowitz’s full New York Comic Con interview with George Miller below. For more, check out our ranking of Charlize Theron’s best movies and Theron’s own reflections on Furiosa shared in an interview from earlier this year.

