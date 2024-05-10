The Big Picture George Miller clarifies that Mel Gibson is unlikely to return in upcoming Mad Max films, focusing on younger character portrayals.

Miller hints at future films centering on Max and reveals detailed backstory written for the character during Fury Road's production.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, releasing in 2024, will explore the origins of the fierce warrior and feature Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

The Mad Max universe is expanding with the upcoming release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but director George Miller has set the record straight: Mel Gibson is unlikely to make a comeback in the iconic post-apocalyptic series. Gibson, who first brought the character of Max Rockatansky to life in 1979’s Mad Max and reprised the role in two sequels, was replaced by Tom Hardy in the 2015 reboot Mad Max: Fury Road.

During a recent interview with Jake's Takes, Miller addressed the speculation surrounding Gibson’s return. While he didn’t completely shut down the possibility, he clarified that the franchise’s direction is focused on younger portrayals of the characters. "There's no story that I have that has an older character, like Harrison Ford, or so on. It's not like an Unforgiven or one of those movies, where it's really an old burnt out person coming back one more time," Miller explained.

Miller, known for his detailed storytelling approach and extremely long-term planning, admitted he hasn’t considered where Gibson’s version of Max would fit into the current timeline. “I don't know what happens to Max when he gets into his 60s. I haven't even thought of that.”

Will There Be More 'Mad Max' Films?

With the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga set for May 24, 2024, Miller is revisiting the franchise with renewed enthusiasm. Despite the grueling production challenges of Fury Road, Miller’s passion for the Mad Max world remains undiminished. Furiosa will delve into the origins of the fierce warrior first seen in Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy stepping into the role initially played by Charlize Theron. The film also features Chris Hemsworth as the antagonist, a warlord named Dementus.

However, Miller has hinted at future films which will return to focusing on Max himself.

Speaking to EW, Miller elaborated on the backstory crafted for Max during Fury Road’s production.

“In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]. And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance.”