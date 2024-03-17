Post-apocalyptic movies are an integral subgenre of science fiction, as any scenario in which humanity is forced to fight for its survival presents an inherently compelling dilemma for audiences. Many films with similar premises premiered both before and since George Miller first ventured into the Australian desert, but the Mad Max series remains the definitive post-apocalyptic movie franchise. While the first three films were more cult hits than they were mainstream sensations, the Mad Max saga has become highly influential in popular culture and continues to spawn new installments.

Determining the root of the Mad Max films’ success is not challenging; the films perfectly combine Western iconography with propulsive action set pieces and practical filmmaking, creating a world like no other. While it may be difficult to rewatch the original trilogy considering the controversies that surround their star, Mel Gibson, the Mad Max saga has embraced feminism in its most recent installments. The series is set to continue with the prequel film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular warrior before she became a fearsome Imperator. Given the critical and commercial success of the saga’s most recent interactions, it's safe to say that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga could become the biggest film in the series to date. And it's interesting because the Mad Max franchise is far from a commercial juggernaut; in fact, it has reached as many peaks as it has sunk to profound valleys.

4 ‘Mad Max’ (1979)

The Australian film industry was booming in the 1970s, allowing many singular filmmakers to make wildly ambitious features that would’ve struggled to get funding elsewhere. While it ranks as the lowest-grossing installment in the series, Mad Max is one of the most impressive directorial debuts of all time. Despite the sparse resources and fairly straightforward narrative, Miller creates an imaginative look at the ramifications of a global meltdown that is both purposefully exciting and shockingly grim. Although its global box office of just over $8 million wasn’t a game changer, the original Mad Max served as a “proof of concept” for the series that allowed its subsequent installments to succeed. Given how risky the concept was, the fact that Mad Max managed to earn as much as it does speaks volumes of Miller’s inventiveness and strong word-of-mouth appeal.

Although the film still holds up today due to the practical filmmaking involved, the first Mad Max is saddled with more exposition than any of the other films in the franchise. Its sequels take place after the world has already descended into madness, but Mad Max starts in a fairly recognizable world that steadily declines. A relatively small-scale release and lack of sufficient marketing material are most likely to blame for its low gross; on top of that, Mad Max doesn’t contain the elaborate showmanship that would define the rest of the series. Still, the original certainly fits the definition of “cult classic,” but it’s hard to think of other films from the same era that continue to spark as much enthusiasm as Miller’s 1979 film still does.

Mad Max

3 ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’ (1982)

Although great science fiction sequels often succeed by deepening the audience’s understanding of the original film, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior won at the box office because it didn’t necessitate knowledge of the more obscure first film. The original Mad Max hadn’t received widespread distribution outside of Australia, and the sequel was ostensibly marketed as The Road Warrior to avoid alienating those unfamiliar with the first film. It was a clever marketing tactic that paid off, as Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior outperformed its predecessor with a worldwide box office of $23 million, plus a healthy sum in rentals. It fundamentally changed the iconography of the series; the lack of dialogue, extravagant stunt sequences, dark humor, and allusions to Western cinema would become what the franchise was best known for.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior faced stiff competition during its initial window of release. The packed summer of 1982 contained such blockbuster hits as E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, with future sci-fi classics like The Thing and Blade Runner underperforming. Despite its popularity among genre enthusiasts, the Mad Max series has never reached the mainstream blockbuster status that other science fiction franchises have. Although it failed to make significant waves financially, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior successfully permeated popular culture, generating enough interest to spawn a third installment in the series.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

2 ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ (1985)

Thanks to the first two films’ rising popularity and influence upon other post-apocalyptic sci-fi Westerns, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome surpassed expectations and became the highest-grossing installment in the original trilogy. Escalation makes sense based on the performance of the first two films, but it's undeniable that Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome has more mainstream appeal than its predecessors. Furthermore, global superstar Tina Turner certainly contributed to the film's wide appeal, while Miller turned the titular protagonist into a more empathetic hero who rescues a group of orphaned children in the last act. These more crowd-pleasing elements helped Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome reach a global box office total of over $36 million. It also helped Gibson rise in stature as an action star, as he would go on to star in the highly successful Lethal Weapon and its subsequent sequels. However, Miller chose to take a break from action cinema, opting to make the fantasy comedy The Witches of Eastwick and the awards-friendly drama Lorenzo’s Oil in the immediate aftermath.

Although often ranked as the weakest entry in the franchise, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is perhaps one of the most underrated science fiction sequels ever made. While some may argue that turning Max into a more openly heroic protagonist was counterintuitive to his inherent appeal as a drifter, it marked a significant development for the character that retained the continuity of the previous two installments. Ending with an explosive showdown between Max and a group of villainous barbarians served as a perfect trilogy capper, even if the final shot suggested that he would once again be venturing into the wasteland on his own. Despite the film’s strong performance, creative disputes and real-world events placed a fourth Mad Max film in production for many years. Considered for many years to be the franchise’s concluding chapter, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome at least allowed the series to go out on a high note.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

1 ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

While there was certainly a high level of anticipation for what Miller had up his sleeve, Mad Max: Fury Road was a popular culture phenomenon that no one expected. Instantly heralded as one of the greatest action films ever made after it made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Mad Max: Fury Road amazed viewers with its incredible practical filmmaking, proving that Miller’s long gestating creative process had been worth it. Gibson's absence clearly did not affect that film’s success, as Tom Hardy proved a more than worthy successor. However, the film’s success truly lies in the hands of Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, a feminist avenger who quickly became an action icon to a new generation. Catapulted by strong word-of-mouth and award-season buzz, Mad Max: Fury Road reached a global box office gross of over $380 million, easily making it the highest-grossing entry in the saga.

Considering the three-decade gap since the previous installment, Mad Max: Fury Road’s success can almost exclusively be attributed to how well-received the sequel actually was. Still, the film wasn’t necessarily the highest-grossing sequel of 2015, as the year also saw the release of juggernauts like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Jurassic World, and Furious 7. That being said, Mad Max: Fury Road’s box office dominance was impressive, especially for an R-rated film from a long-dormant franchise. Its success at the Academy Awards was also notable. Whereas only a handful of sequels have been nominated for the top prize, Mad Max: Fury Road was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, taking home trophies for Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Production Design.

Mad Max: Fury Road

