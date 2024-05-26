When it comes to post-apocalyptic movies, there isn’t a franchise that is more iconic than the Mad Max series. George Miller’s 1979 film chronicled the origins of a cataclysmic event that turned the world into a truly “mad” place where the remnants of humanity became locked in a war over water, oil, and other resources. Although there was a three-decade gap after the release of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985, the Mad Max franchise is now more popular than ever before after 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road was instantly hailed as one of the greatest action movies ever made.

Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy played Max Rockatansky, the protagonist of the series, with each film within the Mad Max franchise introducing new heroes and villains. Impressively, the series has always pushed the story forward without ever feeling derivative, largely thanks to the memorable and striking figures it introduces. These are the best characters in the Mad Max movies, fascinating and engaging individuals who enrich Miller's dry and violent world.

10 Toecutter (Hugh Keays-Byrne)

First Appearance: 'Max Max' (1979)

Image via Warner Bros.

Before playing the antagonist Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road, Hugh Keays-Byrne made his debut as the ruthless motorcycle gang leader known as “Toecutter” in the original Mad Max. Toecutter is a terrifying villain who witnesses the origin of the apocalyptic event in the Mad Max franchise. Toecutter’s cruelty inspires Max to take up his mission of vengeance and become a lonesome drifter.

Comparisons are often made between the Mad Max film and the Western genre, as Miller incorporates elements of gunslinger films into each installment. Toecutter feels like a villain from a classic Western, using his power of intimidation to thwart the law and ensure himself a strong following of loyal goons. Toecutter may often rely on his minions to do his dirty work, but he certainly proves how dangerous he is during his brutal final battle with Max.

9 Aunty Entity (Tina Turner)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' (1985)

Image via Warner Bros.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is one of the most underrated science fiction sequels ever and finally turned Max into a more heroic figure as he worked to save children from captivity. While some hardcore Mad Max fans may have been put off by the more lighthearted tone, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome leans into the absurdity with Tina Turner’s performance as the malevolent warlord Aunty Entity. She is the ringleader of the dangerous “Thunderdome,” where various warriors fight to the death in a cage.

Aunty Entity is an effective character because of how different she is from Max. He is very soft-spoken and only has a few lines in each film; comparatively, Aunty Entity is energetic as she attempts to get the crowds engaged in the cage battles. Turner may have been best known for her music, but her performance in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome ensured that she left a strong legacy in cinema as well.

8 Jessie Rockatansky (Joanne Samuel)

First Appearance: 'Max Max' (1979)

Image via Warner Brothers

Later installments in the Mad Max franchise became known for their car chase sequences, but it's easy to forget that the original 1979 film was a low-budget revenge thriller. The death of Joanne Samuel’s Jessie Rockatansky is what kicks off Max’s descent into “madness.” Max and Jessie are depicted as a loving couple, which makes the brutal attack by Toecutter and his minions even more heartbreaking.

Although she only appears in the first film, Jessie’s importance is solidified by the later installments in the Mad Max series. She is perhaps the only character in the franchise who is genuinely compassionate and tender-hearted; while Max can't save her, he does try to honor her memory by helping innocent people throughout his adventures in the wasteland. The connection Max shares with his dearly departed wife makes him a vulnerable and relatable character.

7 Rictus Erectus (Nathan Jones)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

First introduced in the highly successful Mad Max: Fury Road, Nathan Jones’ Rictus Erectus is the son of Immortan Joe and one of his most fearsome warriors. While the War Boys are little more than mindless soldiers willing to sacrifice themselves for their leader, Rictus Erectus is an intelligent villain who helps his father develop a plan to track down Max and Furiosa once they escape the Citadel with his wives.

Physically imposing and absolutely relentless, Rictus Erectus is one of the scariest characters in the series. Although he’s met with a brutal fate in Mad Max: Fury Road, Rictus Erectus has an expanded role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The prequel film shows how Rictus Erectus helps his father engage in war against the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) when they battle for control of the resources in Gastown and Bullet Town.

6 Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke)

First Appearance: 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Image via Warner Bros.

While the Mad Max series is praised for its action, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actually develops a romantic storyline that makes it more emotional. Best known for his star-making performance as Athos in BBC’s The Musketeers, Tom Burke appeared as the military leader Praetorian Jack, who falls in love with Furiosa after discovering her identity. Praetorian Jack is a brave hero who gives Furiosa a reason to cling to hope; it is out of loyalty to him that Furiosa continues her search for the Green Place.

Despite his romanticism, Praetorian Jack is an intelligent military leader and an instrumental role in the battle against Dementus. It’s Praetorian Jack’s leadership of a war rig convoy that allows Immortan Joe’s forces to strike a critical blow against their enemies. Jack certainly shows more strategic capabilities than the war boys, who are simply following their superior’s orders.

5 Nux (Nicholas Hoult)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Nicholas Hoult’s Nux is one of the most tragic characters in the Mad Max franchise. While he is raised to be unflinchingly loyal to Immortan Joe, Nux begins to question his leader when he is left for dead and captured by Furiosa. Despite his aptitude for violence, Nux becomes more docile when he falls in love with Capable (Riley Keough), one of Joe's wives, and decides to help the heroes. His sacrifice proves instrumental in helping bring Immortan Joe’s reign of terror to an end.

The ever-reliable Nicholas Hoult is always a welcome presence, and his performance makes Mad Max: Fury Road an even stronger film, as Nux becomes a character that the audience learns to invest in. Hoult shows how Nux grew up without any guidance and does not know how to interact with other people normally. Despite possessing the emotional maturity of a child, Nux becomes more self-aware and begins a path of redemption.

4 Lord Humungus (Kjell Nilsson)

First Appearance: 'The Road Warrior' (1981)

Image via Warner Brothers

A dangerous warlord who leads a vicious group of marauders, Lord Humungus is the main antagonist of Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. Humungus inspires his followers to unleash their violent tendencies and prey upon the weak, allowing him to become dominant within the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Although the Mad Max franchise has been parodied many times, it doesn’t take away from how terrifying Kjell Nilsson’s performance is.

Humungus is an effective villain because he draws out Max’s inner sense of heroism. Initially content to simply survive on his own without anyone else, Max ultimately chooses to help innocent people after seeing the cruel techniques that Humungus uses to threaten the villagers. The Mad Max franchise is renowned for its gleeful eccentricity, and Humungus is the type of over-the-top villain who embodies what the series does best.

3 Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne and Lachy Hulme)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Perhaps the most powerful character in the entire Mad Max universe, Immortan Joe is a ruthless dictator who epitomizes toxic masculinity. In addition to controlling the Wasteland’s water supply through the Citadel, Immortan Joe enslaves the women as his wives and has complete control of the bloodlines. The War Boys raised under his command learn to treat him as a god-like being; only Furiosa is brave enough to stand up to him.

While he’s finally defeated during the action-packed climax in Mad Max: Fury Road, Immortan Joe’s backstory is expanded upon in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Keays-Byrne sadly passed away before filming began, so Lachy Hulme appears as a younger version of the character who steals Furiosa away from Dementus. A hulking force of nature, Immortan Joe is an intelligent villain whose knowledge of wartime strategy makes him even more ruthless.

2 Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron and Anya Taylor-Joy)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

After her debut in Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa instantly became known as one of the greatest female action heroes of all time. Furiosa is an inspiring leader who fights for the innocent women imprisoned by Immortan Joe to have a better future in The Green Place, but she also shows empathy for both Max and Nux. Furiosa is more than capable as a warrior, as she displays swift leadership skills when leading the War Rig in its escape from the Citadel.

Theron embodied the incentivized rage that made Furiosa a great character. For her part, Anya Taylor-Joy showed a more vulnerable side in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. She is ultimately a lonely child whose family was stolen away from her. Furiosa’s story is ultimately tragic, as she is fighting for a future that she may never get to enjoy. However, her fierce determination and furious faith make her inspiring and complex. Furiosa is a remarkable character brought to life by two amazing actresses, cementing her legacy as a modern cinematic icon.

1 Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy)

First Appearance: 'Mad Max' (1979)