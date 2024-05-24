The Big Picture Budget limitations led to limited dialogue in the early Mad Max movies.

It came as a surprise when it was revealed how many lines Anya Taylor-Joy has in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Playing the title character, one of the most beloved ones in the Mad Max saga, she has only around 30 lines of dialogue in the whole movie. This is nothing new to the franchise, however, considering that Max Rockatansky himself is a famously laconic protagonist in his movies, with very few dialogue lines in both his versions, played by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy. As it turns out, having so few lines of dialogue is actually a staple of the franchise, something creator George Miller does on purpose. Why, though?

Having a Near-Silent Protagonist Started as a Budget Limitation

The most recent entry in Mad Max lore, Furiosa, had a budget of $168 million, and it certainly feels like that. Extensive action sequences, immersive special effects, it's all there. But, back in the late 1970s, Mad Max started with its first entry being a low-budget movie. The first Mad Max, though, had a budget of only $350,000. It has very little dialogue, something that came from budget limitations. Miller wanted the movie to prioritize action. He may have been mostly inexperienced, but he had a clear vision and was also very bold and resourceful, and that shows. The action sequences may be simplistic compared to the most recent Mad Max movies, but they are extremely effective and practical.

The problem was that, in order to prioritize the action and the pace of the movie, there wouldn't be time or budget for much dialogue, as it would mean more time recording, editing, and so on. Production was cutting costs on everything, so dialogue had to be used sparingly to fit both the budget and Miller's vision. Most of it went to the villain Toecutter (Hugh Keays-Byrne), but Mel Gibson made Max a mostly silent fury.

George Miller Wanted His Movies To Be Like “Silent Movies With Sound”

Thinking about George Miller's career nowadays is always interesting. How can the man who created Mad Max also be responsible for Babe and Happy Feet? This shows the scope of Miller's artistic vision, being able to accommodate such different genres and having all of them be successful in their own way. For the first Mad Max, he already had a clear idea of what he wanted, and that was a high-octane action movie unlike anything thus far - "A silent movie. With sound."

A fan of the old silent movies by Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, Miller believes that "the syntax of filmmaking" was first discovered by them, so he wanted to do something similar. He wanted the narrative of Mad Max to be guided by action, not dialogue. Depending on how you put the movie together, you can make up "a whole sentence," according to him, and, in that sense, Mad Max speaks volumes. So, for the narrative to keep its fast pace and be effectively guided by the action going on, dialogue had to be sacrificed. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, he confesses that, for him, putting together big action sequences is "no different than putting together dialogue sequences," and that "action has to be driven by the characters." And this can be attested to in both the first Mad Max and in Furiosa the same way. Max lost his family, he wants revenge. Furiosa was abducted from her home, she wants to go back. No need for too much dialogue, just action.

This philosophy worked so perfectly for Mad Max, that Miller went even further in Mad Max: The Road Warrior in 1981. In the second installment, Mel Gibson is famously said to have only 16 lines of dialogue, two of them being "I only came here for the gasoline" - although some accounts differ. Then, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome came in 1985 with a lot more lines, and it became incidentally known as the worst in the franchise (although it does play an important role in the continuity). "Dialogue tends to slow things down," Miller told The Telegraph recently, so he went back to the basics for Fury Road and Furiosa. The latter does have more dialogue, especially considering the villain Dementus' (Chris Hemsworth) babbling personality, but, if used wisely, dialogue can't hurt more than falling off a War Rig, right?

Quieter Protagonists Also Make Sense Inside the Mad Max Universe

By now, the "laconic protagonist" is almost an archetype in the Mad Max franchise, and it's effective in conveying necessary feelings and emotions. George Miller's idea of "silent movies with sound" is something unique right now, but, even from a storytelling standpoint, having quieter protagonists works. The world of Mad Max is one of violence and decadence, so measuring your words is always the right thing to do.

In Furiosa, the main character is quiet for most of the movie for very practical reasons. She has been abducted, her captors killed her mother, Mary (Charlee Fraser), and they want to find her home to sack and plunder it. What does she have to say to them? Even after she comes into Immortan Joe's (Lachy Hulme) court, she is still in danger, so it's wiser to stay quiet. Eventually, she joins the War Rig crew and has to pretend to be a man, so silence continues to be important. Even the pilot, Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), is also quiet most of the time, because he knows that saying something the higher-ups don't want to hear may get him into trouble. And, since violence is the way these people usually deal with their problems, the less you say, the better.

Another aspect of keeping to yourself is that, in this world, actions matter more than words. Furiosa always had a plan to leave the Citadel, but what good would it do to her to tell someone about it? It isn't shown on screen, but she probably told Praetorian Jack about it, but only after he figured it out himself and showed that he could be trusted. It happens the same way in Fury Road, as Furiosa (Charlize Theron) gradually comes to trust Max after he proves his character through his actions. It can be argued that people are becoming more feral in the Mad Max world, a symptom of the fall of society and moral decay. In The Road Warrior, for example, there is the Feral Kid, a boy who is growing up like an animal because there is no one to raise him. Max himself is speaking more suddenly in Fury Road. Still, it's better to keep quiet and let your actions speak for themselves.

