The Mad Max saga is one of the greatest in Hollywood history, as each of the five entries in the series is worth watching for their novel experimentation. It’s often that Hollywood franchise films tend to get less exciting after multiple sequels, as the intention becomes more focused on creating merchandise than making artistically compelling stories. However, George Miller is a filmmaker who defies expectations, and his franchise has progressively gotten weirder and more interesting as it continues.

Although it's a series that is best known for its extraordinary action sequences, the Mad Max films are much better written than they are often given credit for. Interlaced between each extraordinary moment of spectacle are powerful lines of dialogue about the nature of humanity in the post-apocalyptic landscape of Australia. These are the ten best quotes in the Mad Max movies, perfectly summarizing the series' disruptive and wild tone.

10 “Two men enter, one man leave!”

The crowd - ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ (1985)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is often regarded as the weakest film in the franchise, but that’s not necessarily a significant insult when the other entries are ranked among the greatest action films ever made. While its predecessors took a decidedly more science fiction adjacent slant, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome introduced a compelling new form of combat in the sequences set in “The Thunderdome,” a caged arena in which various survivors are forced to fight to the death while riding motorcycles.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome creates tension by showing the crowd’s enthusiastic response to the Thunderdome, as they are eager to see the new group of combatants ruthlessly and brutally killed. Traditional morality does not apply in the realm of the Mad Max universe, as the characters that survive have to do so by their sheer force of will and perseverance alone.

9 “Greetings from The Humungus! The Lord Humungus! The Warrior of the Wasteland! The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla!”

The Toadie (Max Phipps) - ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’ (1982)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior introduced one of the greatest characters in the Mad Max franchise. Lord Humungus (Kjell Nilsson) is a powerful warlord and gang leader who threatens to deprive local villagers of all of their resources. While Humungus is a character whose imposing physicality speaks for itself, he is hyped up by his underling Toadie (Max Phipps) when Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) first encounters the evil gang.

Humungus is a compelling villain because he is the exact opposite of Max. While The Road Warrior is a drifter who wants to avoid coming into contact with other people if he can spite it, Humungus enjoys exercising his cruelty and proving himself to be the strongest warrior. Like many of the villains in the Mad Max franchise, Humungus has risen to a high level of notoriety because he is able to convince his underlings to be unwaveringly loyal.

8 “Despite everything you did to her, she was magnificent!”

Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) - ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

The significant underperformance of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the box office is a major disappointment. Miller’s latest entry in the Mad Max franchise is the rare prequel film that actually enhances the other installments by fleshing out key details about the background characters. Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) herself is more than just an imposing warrior, as it is revealed that she is on a mission of revenge after Lord Demntus (Chris Hemsworth) murdered her family.

One of the most powerful scenes sees Furiosa finally remind Dementus of the truth, giving her the opportunity to honor her mother’s legacy. Considering that Furiosa has only a few lines throughout her adventure, it’s exciting that one of her rare outbursts is an emotional assessment of how her mother’s bravery and kindness shaped her into the warrior that she eventually became.

7 “Remember him when you look at the night sky!”

Toecutter (Hugh Keays-Byrne) - ‘Mad Max’ (1979)

Mad Max is very different compared to the other entries in the franchise, starting as a relatively small scale crime drama before escalating to show the way that the post-apocalypse emerges. One of the most important decisions that Miller made in mapping out the tone of the series was to show how the loss of civilization led the few survivors to become increasingly absurd, to the point that they deny aspects of reality.

One of the most haunting moments in the original Mad Max comes when Toecutter (Hugh Keays-Byrne) threatens his enemies with an oddly poetic phrase about the night sky. This served as a great transition to the more eccentric and haunting villains that would eventually make their first appearances within later entries in the series. It also showed how someone like Max could “go mad” when dealing with the inherent cruelty of his experiences.

6 “This is Thunderdome, and death is listening and will take the first man that screams.”

Aunty Entity (Tina Turner) - ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ (1985)

Tina Turner’s appearance as Aunty Entity in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is what makes the third entry in the series one of the most underrated science fiction sequels of all time. Turner completely understood the absurdity of the universe that Miller was creating and delivered an idiosyncratic performance that was perfect for the strange world in which gladiatorial combat became a source of populist entertainment.

Aunty Entity explains how the Thunderdome works to Max in one of the film’s most memorable scenes before the action truly gets hectic. What could’ve easily been a rather straightforward passage of expositional dialogue is made far more entertaining than it had any right to be, thanks to the sheer joy that Turner seems to take in chewing the scenery. Her over-the-top eccentricities make the lonely, near-silent demeanor of Max even more striking in comparison.

5 "I don't want to wait ten years to tell you how I'm feeling about you right now, do you know that?"

Max Rockastansky (Mel Gibson) - ‘Mad Max’ (1979)

While it's a franchise that would eventually succeed because of its amazing visual poetry, the original Mad Max is actually quite effective as a romantic drama. The eventual downfall of humanity into a remorseless wasteland is so terrifyingly impactful because the viewer is already aware of the intimate connection between Max and his wife, Jessie (Joanne Samuel), as they contemplate a future together.

An early proclamation of unadulterated love from Max to Jessie is surprisingly sweet and sincere, making her subsequent death at the hands of Toecutter’s gang even more upsetting. The Mad Max franchise would eventually earn praise in its subsequent installments for incorporating strong female characters, but the great work that Samuel does in the first entry in the series proves that women have been an important part of Miller’s saga since the very beginning.

4 "It is by my hand you will rise from the ashes of this world!"

Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) - ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

In many ways, Mad Max: Fury Road is the ultimate Mad Max film, featuring more elaborate sets, fight scenes, and themes than any previous entry. A film this epic in score required a truly menacing villain, and Hugh Keays-Byrne more than delivered on that promise with his amazing performance as Immortan Joe, a powerful warlord who raises the “War Boys” to serve as his army.

One of the reasons Immortan Joe is so intimidating in Mad Max: Fury Road is that he literally believes himself to be a god and uses his control of the world’s water supply to make his legions completely subservient to his every command. As both the creator of future generations through his sexual slaves and the administrator of resources, Immortan Joe is arguably the most powerful character in the Mad Max universe, putting pressure on both Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and Max (Tom Hardy) to finally bring him to justice.

3 “The question is, do you have it in you to make it epic?”

Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) - ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (2024)

Dementus is a character unlike any other in the Mad Max franchise, believing himself the hero of a narrative no one else can see. While Furiosa understands that her years with Dementus constituted abuse, he believes that exposing her to truly horrific circumstances turned him into a paternal figure.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga perfects the “we’re not so different, you and I” type of scene that is often featured in action movies through a pivotal conversation between Furiosa and Dementus after his defeat. Dementus tries to argue that Furiosa will succeed by becoming more like him, suggesting that anyone who has the type of power that they do is justified in any cruel action that they take. The scene excels because of the incredible performance by Hemsworth, who once again proves himself to be a powerful actor who is capable of doing much more than just superhero movies.

2 “The gangs took over the highways, ready to wage war for a tank of juice, and in this maelstrom of decay, ordinary men were battered and smashed. Men like Max, the warrior Max.”

The Narrator (Harold Baigent) - ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’ (1982)

One of the reasons that Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior is held in such high regard among movie fans is because it feels more like an old-fashioned Western than a traditional futuristic action thriller. Although it's easy to look at the events as nothing but chaos, Miller chooses to include a voiceover narration that makes the entire experience feel more grandiose and epic.

The inclusion of the voiceover explains why Max became a legend for the different villagers that he helps, giving the franchise an interesting relationship with its continuity. Although there are a few crossover characters that appear within multiple installments in the series, the Mad Max films are more about how hero myths are told and passed on by different characters who choose to place their faith in larger-than-life characters.

1 “Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!”

Nux (Nicholas Hoult) - ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

Nicholas Hoult gives one of the most incredible performances in Mad Max: Fury Road as Nux, a War Boy who swears loyalty to Immortan Joe, only to have his humanity revealed when he chooses to help Max and Furiosa help bring the freed slaves to the Green Place. Nux’s character arc is very emotional because he is forced to reckon with the fact that Immortan Joe does not actually care about him. His newfound perspective is all the more heartbreaking because, initially, Nux expresses extreme enthusiasm about the notion of going into battle.

The use of the phrase “lovely day” is also important in establishing the unique sense of humor that the Mad Max franchise has. While it doesn’t include the type of snarky one-liners that many modern blockbusters do, Mad Max: Fury Road includes occasional moments of comic relief due to how completely over-the-top all the characters and action are.

