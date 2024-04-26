The Big Picture The original Mad Max trilogy arrives on Max in May.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga prequel focuses on Anya Taylor-Joy's character and her battle in the Wasteland.

The cast for Furiosa includes Chris Hemsworth, with the movie hitting theaters on May 23.

Mad Max fans, heads up! George Miller’s entire Mad Max saga is coming to Max this May. The news comes as the streamer recently released the lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster next month. Fans who are looking to binge the entire franchise before Anya Taylor-Joy starring Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters will have to look no further.

The streamer already has Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy starring Mad Max: Fury Road in its catalog. The movies joining it would be Mel Gibson-led Mad Max, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, and Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome. Gibson first played the titular character, Max Rockatansky, in 1979’s Mad Max and continued his stint in the next two movies subsequently released in 1981 and 1989. The original franchise introduced fans to the post-apocalyptic Wasteland where scarce natural resources lead to constant war. Max is set on a revenge spree when a group of motorcyclists murders his family.

The franchise has since influenced pop culture, most notably apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction, depiction of a Wasteland, and vehicular action sequences. In 2015’s Fury Road Hardy took over the character to put his own spin starring alongside Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. The movie is the first film in the Mad Max franchise to receive Oscar recognition, winning six of its ten nominations.

What to Expect From ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

The upcoming feature turns its attention from the franchise namesake Max to Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa. Acting as a prequel, the movie will chronicle her story in various stages of life as she’s taken from her home of Green Place of Many Mothers by the great Biker Horde led by Dementus. In the apocalyptic Wasteland, when they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe, the two Tyrants fight for dominance as Furiosa tries to survive numerous trials as she tries to find her way home.

The movie casts Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

All Mad Max movies will drop on Max on May 1. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theatres on May 23. You can get more details about the film with our guide here.