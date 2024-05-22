The Big Picture George Miller is already thinking ahead with at least one more Mad Max story in the works.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga offers a deeper look into the backstory of Furiosa with Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role from Charlize Theron.

Miller has a whole backstory similar to Furiosa written out for Fury Road's Max, originally played by Tom Hardy.

Always one step ahead of the game, Mad Max universe creator, George Miller, says he’s already locked and loaded with at least one more story from the dystopian wasteland. The director’s latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may not rev its engines and speed into cinemas until this Friday, May 24, but Miller says he and his collaborators are ready with an idea for what could possibly be the next installment in the franchise. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub prior to heading to the Cannes Film Festival, where the picture celebrated its world premiere last week, Miller spoke about the next story he wants to tell.

The director revealed that the creative process behind bringing Mad Max: Fury Road to the big screen entailed forming a backstory about not just Furiosa (which will be seen in the upcoming movie), but also about where Max was before the events of the 2015 Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy-led production. Giving a firm “Yes, we do,” when asked whether the team had any potential ideas for future installments, Miller explained:

“Mainly because to tell the story of Fury Road, which happens over a very compressed amount of time, you could argue that the first act of Fury Road and the last act are almost playing in real time over three days in order to tell that story on the run. Picking up all the backstory, all the exposition on the way, everybody working on the film — not only the cars, but all the designers, all the prop makers, everybody — had to understand the backstory very intimately in order for it to be coherent. So, we had to write the story of Furiosa and the 18 years, as it turns out, before we meet her in Fury Road. We also had to write the story of the year of Max in the year before we encounter him in Fury Road. So, we have that story. We wrote that as a novella, Nico Lathouris and I, and so that's the story we have yet to tell.”

How Does ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Tie Into ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’?

As Miller said, the prequel movie that crashes into cinemas this weekend will give audiences an idea of what the character made famous by Theron was up to all those years before she absconded with five of Immortan Joe’s (Hugh Keays-Byrne) wives on a quest to return to The Green Place. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular baddie, the movie will shed light on when and how Furiosa was kidnapped, contained, lost an arm, gained a robotic replacement, and ended up in the Citadel. The actress stars opposite Chris Hemsworth, who appears as the villainous Dementus in Miller’s latest adrenaline-fueled, heart-pumping project.

