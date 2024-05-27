The Big Picture George Miller shares new details about his other Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Mad Max: The Wasteland.

The third film would follow Max before he meets Furiosa, while he tries to help a pregnant woman in the wasteland.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga may have had an underwhelming box office debut but it resonates with fans for its cinematography, mythos, and the adrenaline rush within.

George Miller is a one-of-a-kind director, who can pull a whole Mad Max universe out of his imagination and the audience will eagerly wait years for the next chapter in the franchise. His latest installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out now, and despite an underwhelming response at the box office, it is garnering fans’ love for its cinematography, mythos, and the overall adrenaline rush it provides the audience.

Certainly, the filmmaker has more stories in the saga to tell and one among them is Mad Max: The Wasteland film. The feature would follow Max and a young mother as they navigate the vast Wasteland — probably linking back to the visions that Tom Hardy’s character gets in Mad Max: Fury Road. In a new interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast’s Josh Horowitz, Miller gave a peak into the concept. “It certainly has a lot of action in it, but it is also a saga,” he said, though he admits, “With the Wasteland, I’m still figuring out what to do with it.” The director further adds, that he’s waiting on the reception of the latest feature, “But I’m just simply waiting to see the reception of Furiosa, and if it all lines up we’ll go ahead with it.”

What Is George Miller’s 'Mad Max: The Wasteland' Film About?

The director previously explained to Collider that he has a pretty clear vision for the next movie in the franchise as the creative road to Charlize Theron and Hardy-led Mad Max: Fury Road compelled them to do backstories for both the characters.

“So, we had to write the story of Furiosa and the 18 years, as it turns out, before we meet her in Fury Road. We also had to write the story of the year of Max in the year before we encounter him in Fury Road. So, we have that story. We wrote that as a novella, Nico Lathouris and I, and so that's the story we have yet to tell.”

The fans of the franchise would certainly love to see the exploits of Max before we caught up with him on Fury Road. However, Furiosa’s box office haul may have a say in the decision. The Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth starring feature grossed $58 million worldwide (so far) this Memorial Day weekend but there’s still hope in the following weekends.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theatres now. You can check out Miller's comments below:

